https://sputnikglobe.com/20260417/russian-foreign-minister-says-ukrainian-peace-process-lacks-concrete-initiatives-1124003443.html
Russian Foreign Minister Says Ukrainian Peace Process Lacks Concrete Initiatives
Russian Foreign Minister Says Ukrainian Peace Process Lacks Concrete Initiatives
Sputnik International
There are currently no concrete initiatives for ending the Ukrainian conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.
2026-04-17T11:32+0000
2026-04-17T11:32+0000
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"We have informed our colleagues about the recent developments regarding efforts to address the Ukrainian crisis. No concrete initiatives are on the table right now," Lavrov said at a press conference following a meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Council of Foreign Ministers. Since the beginning of the year, delegations from Russia and Ukraine have held three rounds of talks with the participation of the US. The most recent one took place in Geneva from February 17-18.On Middle East TensionsAn unprecedented escalation of tension in the Middle East was discussed at the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Lavrov said.The crisis in the Middle East is changing trends on the Eurasian continent, including in terms of security, the minister added.
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russia, ukraine, middle east, initiatives, talks, conflict, war, lavrov, foreign minister
Russian Foreign Minister Says Ukrainian Peace Process Lacks Concrete Initiatives
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - There are currently no concrete initiatives for ending the Ukrainian conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.
"We have informed our colleagues about the recent developments regarding efforts to address the Ukrainian crisis. No concrete initiatives are on the table right now," Lavrov said at a press conference following a meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Council of Foreign Ministers.
On March 19, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that trilateral working group meetings on security issues involving Russia, the United States and Ukraine had been put on hold. He said Moscow hoped it was a temporary setback.
Since the beginning of the year, delegations from Russia and Ukraine have held three rounds of talks with the participation of the US. The most recent one took place in Geneva
from February 17-18.
An unprecedented escalation of tension in the Middle East was discussed at the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Lavrov said.
"Special attention was paid to various aspects of the unprecedented escalation of tension in the Persian Gulf caused by the military aggression of the United States and Israel against Iran," Lavrov told reporters following the meeting.
The crisis in the Middle East is changing trends on the Eurasian continent, including in terms of security, the minister added.