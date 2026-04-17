https://sputnikglobe.com/20260417/russian-foreign-minister-says-ukrainian-peace-process-lacks-concrete-initiatives-1124003443.html

Russian Foreign Minister Says Ukrainian Peace Process Lacks Concrete Initiatives

Russian Foreign Minister Says Ukrainian Peace Process Lacks Concrete Initiatives

Sputnik International

There are currently no concrete initiatives for ending the Ukrainian conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

2026-04-17T11:32+0000

2026-04-17T11:32+0000

2026-04-17T11:32+0000

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"We have informed our colleagues about the recent developments regarding efforts to address the Ukrainian crisis. No concrete initiatives are on the table right now," Lavrov said at a press conference following a meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Council of Foreign Ministers. Since the beginning of the year, delegations from Russia and Ukraine have held three rounds of talks with the participation of the US. The most recent one took place in Geneva from February 17-18.On Middle East TensionsAn unprecedented escalation of tension in the Middle East was discussed at the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Lavrov said.The crisis in the Middle East is changing trends on the Eurasian continent, including in terms of security, the minister added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260415/russia-can-help-china-other-countries-replenish-energy-resources---lavrov-1123989927.html

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