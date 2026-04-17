https://sputnikglobe.com/20260417/soyuz-21b-launched-from-russians-plesetsk-placed-into-target-orbit---defense-ministry-1124001948.html

Soyuz-2.1b Launched From Russian's Plesetsk Placed Into Target Orbit - Defense Ministry

Soyuz-2.1b Launched From Russian's Plesetsk Placed Into Target Orbit - Defense Ministry

Sputnik International

Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle with satellites launched in the interests of the Russian Defense Ministry were placed into their target orbit on Friday, with the Aerospace Forces' space troops taking over the control, the ministry said.

2026-04-17T08:46+0000

2026-04-17T08:46+0000

2026-04-17T08:46+0000

military

russian defense ministry

plesetsk

soyuz-2.1b

russian aerospace forces

russia

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The Russian Aerospace Forces have lifted off a Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle with satellites for the Russian Defense Ministry from the Plesetsk space center, the ministry told reporters.After the launch, the Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle was tracked by the space center's ground measurement systems."The launch of the carrier rocket proceeded as planned," the ministry said.Stable telemetry communication has been established with the spacecraft, the ministry said. Their onboard systems are operating normally.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251226/russian-soyuz-21a-launches-from-plesetsk--defense-ministry-1123364992.html

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russia, plesetsk, russian defense ministry, aerospace forces, troops , soyuz-2.1b