https://sputnikglobe.com/20260417/soyuz-21b-launched-from-russians-plesetsk-placed-into-target-orbit---defense-ministry-1124001948.html
Soyuz-2.1b Launched From Russian's Plesetsk Placed Into Target Orbit - Defense Ministry
Soyuz-2.1b Launched From Russian's Plesetsk Placed Into Target Orbit - Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle with satellites launched in the interests of the Russian Defense Ministry were placed into their target orbit on Friday, with the Aerospace Forces' space troops taking over the control, the ministry said.
2026-04-17T08:46+0000
2026-04-17T08:46+0000
2026-04-17T08:46+0000
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russian aerospace forces
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The Russian Aerospace Forces have lifted off a Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle with satellites for the Russian Defense Ministry from the Plesetsk space center, the ministry told reporters.After the launch, the Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle was tracked by the space center's ground measurement systems."The launch of the carrier rocket proceeded as planned," the ministry said.Stable telemetry communication has been established with the spacecraft, the ministry said. Their onboard systems are operating normally.
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Soyuz-2.1b Launched From Russian's Plesetsk Placed Into Target Orbit - Defense Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle with satellites lifted off in the interests of the Russian Defense Ministry were placed into their target orbit on Friday, with the Aerospace Forces' space troops taking over the control, the ministry said.
The Russian Aerospace Forces have lifted off a Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle with satellites for the Russian Defense Ministry from the Plesetsk space center, the ministry told reporters.
"On Friday, an Aerospace Forces' space forces crew launched a Soyuz-2.1b medium-lift launch vehicle from the Plesetsk space center, in Arkhangelsk Region, carrying spacecraft for the Russian Defense Ministry," the ministry said in a statement.
After the launch, the Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle was tracked by the space center's ground measurement systems.
"The launch of the carrier rocket proceeded as planned," the ministry said.
"At the designated time, the spacecraft were placed into their target orbit and taken over for control by ground assets of the Aerospace Forces' space troops," the ministry said in a statement.
Stable telemetry communication has been established with the spacecraft, the ministry said. Their onboard systems are operating normally.
26 December 2025, 05:00 GMT