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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260417/ukrainian-barrier-troops-prevent-soldiers-from-fleeing-in-kharkov-region---source-1124002361.html
Ukrainian Barrier Troops Prevent Soldiers From Fleeing in Kharkov Region - Source
Ukrainian Barrier Troops Prevent Soldiers From Fleeing in Kharkov Region - Source
Sputnik International
Ukraine's national guards have been preventing the flight of soldiers from the 113th separate territorial defense brigade, which is suffering heavy losses in battles in the Kharkov region, security sources told Sputnik.
2026-04-17T09:09+0000
2026-04-17T09:09+0000
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"Attempts by combat groups of the territorial defense brigade to flee are being suppressed by Ukrainian national guard barrier units," one of the sources said. Sources said that heavy fighting is ongoing near the village of Zybino in the Kharkov region, where the Ukrainian command has forbidden units of the 113th separate territorial defense brigade to retreat despite mounting losses and a lack of critical supplies.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260416/russian-missile-strikes-would-bury-eus-drone-scheme-for-ukraine-instantly---expert-1123998466.html
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Ukrainian Barrier Troops Prevent Soldiers From Fleeing in Kharkov Region - Source

09:09 GMT 17.04.2026
© AP Photo / Andriy AndriyenkoUkrainian servicemen of the 141st brigade take position at the front line in Zaporozhye region on June 18, 2024.
Ukrainian servicemen of the 141st brigade take position at the front line in Zaporozhye region on June 18, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.04.2026
© AP Photo / Andriy Andriyenko
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine's national guards have been preventing the flight of soldiers from the 113th separate territorial defense brigade, which is suffering heavy losses in battles in the Kharkov region, security sources told Sputnik.
"Attempts by combat groups of the territorial defense brigade to flee are being suppressed by Ukrainian national guard barrier units," one of the sources said.
Sources said that heavy fighting is ongoing near the village of Zybino in the Kharkov region, where the Ukrainian command has forbidden units of the 113th separate territorial defense brigade to retreat despite mounting losses and a lack of critical supplies.
Soldiers of the German Federal Armed Forces Bundeswehr stand beside the Luna reconnaissance drone during a press presentation in the 37th armoured infantry regiment in Frankenberg, eastern Germany, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer) - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.04.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
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