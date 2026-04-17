https://sputnikglobe.com/20260417/ukrainian-barrier-troops-prevent-soldiers-from-fleeing-in-kharkov-region---source-1124002361.html

Ukrainian Barrier Troops Prevent Soldiers From Fleeing in Kharkov Region - Source

Ukrainian Barrier Troops Prevent Soldiers From Fleeing in Kharkov Region - Source

Sputnik International

Ukraine's national guards have been preventing the flight of soldiers from the 113th separate territorial defense brigade, which is suffering heavy losses in battles in the Kharkov region, security sources told Sputnik.

2026-04-17T09:09+0000

2026-04-17T09:09+0000

2026-04-17T09:09+0000

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"Attempts by combat groups of the territorial defense brigade to flee are being suppressed by Ukrainian national guard barrier units," one of the sources said. Sources said that heavy fighting is ongoing near the village of Zybino in the Kharkov region, where the Ukrainian command has forbidden units of the 113th separate territorial defense brigade to retreat despite mounting losses and a lack of critical supplies.

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