https://sputnikglobe.com/20260417/us-house-extends-controversial-surveillance-powers-to-april-30-1124002234.html

US House Extends Controversial Surveillance Powers to April 30

US House Extends Controversial Surveillance Powers to April 30

Sputnik International

The US House of Representatives has approved an extension of a controversial provision in the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) until April 30.

2026-04-17T09:02+0000

2026-04-17T09:02+0000

2026-04-17T09:02+0000

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"We were very close tonight. There is some nuances with the language, and some questions that need to be answered, and we will get it done. The extension allows us the time to do that," Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters after the voting. Johnson described controversial Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act as a critical security tool and a complicated piece of legislation, which authorizes surveillance of foreign individuals outside the United States for intelligence purposes, including counterterrorism and cybersecurity efforts. Supporters in the intelligence community and beyond says that it helps combat terrorism and foreign espionage. Critics argue that it enables mass electronic surveillance impacting millions of Americans who interact with foreign targets.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260417/white-house-refuses-to-disclose-iran-war-costs-to-senators--reports-1124000589.html

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