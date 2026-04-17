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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260417/us-house-extends-controversial-surveillance-powers-to-april-30-1124002234.html
US House Extends Controversial Surveillance Powers to April 30
US House Extends Controversial Surveillance Powers to April 30
Sputnik International
The US House of Representatives has approved an extension of a controversial provision in the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) until April 30.
2026-04-17T09:02+0000
2026-04-17T09:02+0000
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"We were very close tonight. There is some nuances with the language, and some questions that need to be answered, and we will get it done. The extension allows us the time to do that," Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters after the voting. Johnson described controversial Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act as a critical security tool and a complicated piece of legislation, which authorizes surveillance of foreign individuals outside the United States for intelligence purposes, including counterterrorism and cybersecurity efforts. Supporters in the intelligence community and beyond says that it helps combat terrorism and foreign espionage. Critics argue that it enables mass electronic surveillance impacting millions of Americans who interact with foreign targets.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260417/white-house-refuses-to-disclose-iran-war-costs-to-senators--reports-1124000589.html
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US House Extends Controversial Surveillance Powers to April 30

09:02 GMT 17.04.2026
© Sputnik / Jim Lo ScalzoIn this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks in the House Chamber after they reconvened for arguments over the objection of certifying Arizona's Electoral College votes in November's election, at the Capitol in Washington
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks in the House Chamber after they reconvened for arguments over the objection of certifying Arizona's Electoral College votes in November's election, at the Capitol in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.04.2026
© Sputnik / Jim Lo Scalzo
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives has approved an extension of a controversial provision in the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) until April 30.
"We were very close tonight. There is some nuances with the language, and some questions that need to be answered, and we will get it done. The extension allows us the time to do that," Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters after the voting.

Politico reported that House lawmakers approved the extension of FISA Section 702 after Republican infighting derailed five-year and 18-month renewals pushed by President Donald Trump and Speaker Mike Johnson. Republican hard-liners had blocked procedural votes for longer extensions over privacy concerns for US citizens caught in warrantless foreign surveillance.

Johnson described controversial Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act as a critical security tool and a complicated piece of legislation, which authorizes surveillance of foreign individuals outside the United States for intelligence purposes, including counterterrorism and cybersecurity efforts.
Supporters in the intelligence community and beyond says that it helps combat terrorism and foreign espionage. Critics argue that it enables mass electronic surveillance impacting millions of Americans who interact with foreign targets.
This handout image from the US Navy shows an EA-18G Growler landing on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Indian Ocean on Jan. 23, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.04.2026
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