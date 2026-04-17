https://sputnikglobe.com/20260417/white-house-refuses-to-disclose-iran-war-costs-to-senators--reports-1124000589.html

White House Refuses to Disclose Iran War Costs to Senators – Reports

White House Refuses to Disclose Iran War Costs to Senators – Reports

Sputnik International

White House budget director Russell Vought declined to provide lawmakers with an estimate of the cost of US aggression against Iran, saying the figures “fluctuate” and are difficult to assess, American media reported.

2026-04-17T05:21+0000

2026-04-17T05:21+0000

2026-04-17T05:21+0000

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“I wouldn’t [want] to make a characterization of that at this point,” he said when asked about reports the conflict may have already cost tens of billions of dollars.Senators suggested the war could be costing up to $10 billion a week, while the administration is preparing a request for additional defense funding. Critics accused officials of attempting to “hide” the scale of spending as the US national debt continues to grow.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260415/irans-masterstroke-crushing-america-from-within-with-skyrocketing-gas-prices-1123989151.html

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