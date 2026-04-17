https://sputnikglobe.com/20260417/white-house-refuses-to-disclose-iran-war-costs-to-senators--reports-1124000589.html
White House Refuses to Disclose Iran War Costs to Senators – Reports
White House Refuses to Disclose Iran War Costs to Senators – Reports
Sputnik International
White House budget director Russell Vought declined to provide lawmakers with an estimate of the cost of US aggression against Iran, saying the figures “fluctuate” and are difficult to assess, American media reported.
2026-04-17T05:21+0000
2026-04-17T05:21+0000
2026-04-17T05:21+0000
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“I wouldn’t [want] to make a characterization of that at this point,” he said when asked about reports the conflict may have already cost tens of billions of dollars.Senators suggested the war could be costing up to $10 billion a week, while the administration is preparing a request for additional defense funding. Critics accused officials of attempting to “hide” the scale of spending as the US national debt continues to grow.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260415/irans-masterstroke-crushing-america-from-within-with-skyrocketing-gas-prices-1123989151.html
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war costs, us war, war of aggression, unprovoked war, us war on iran, us aggression, us attack, us strike, us-iran war, us-israel-iran war, unprovoked aggression, us hegemony, us intervention, forever war, us losses, ceasefire, ceasefire talks, talks, us-iran talks, iran-us talks, illegal war, unauthorized war, gas prices, $2 billion a day, $1 billion a day, budget deficit, budget cuts, trump's war
White House Refuses to Disclose Iran War Costs to Senators – Reports
White House budget director Russell Vought declined to provide lawmakers with an estimate of the cost of US aggression against Iran, saying the figures “fluctuate” and are difficult to assess, American media reported.
“I wouldn’t [want] to make a characterization of that at this point,” he said when asked about reports the conflict may have already cost tens of billions of dollars.
Senators
suggested the war could be costing up to $10 billion a week
, while the administration is preparing a request for additional defense funding.
Critics accused officials of attempting to “hide” the scale of spending as the US national debt continues to grow.