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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260417/white-house-refuses-to-disclose-iran-war-costs-to-senators--reports-1124000589.html
White House Refuses to Disclose Iran War Costs to Senators – Reports
White House Refuses to Disclose Iran War Costs to Senators – Reports
Sputnik International
White House budget director Russell Vought declined to provide lawmakers with an estimate of the cost of US aggression against Iran, saying the figures “fluctuate” and are difficult to assess, American media reported.
2026-04-17T05:21+0000
2026-04-17T05:21+0000
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“I wouldn’t [want] to make a characterization of that at this point,” he said when asked about reports the conflict may have already cost tens of billions of dollars.Senators suggested the war could be costing up to $10 billion a week, while the administration is preparing a request for additional defense funding. Critics accused officials of attempting to “hide” the scale of spending as the US national debt continues to grow.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260415/irans-masterstroke-crushing-america-from-within-with-skyrocketing-gas-prices-1123989151.html
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war costs, us war, war of aggression, unprovoked war, us war on iran, us aggression, us attack, us strike, us-iran war, us-israel-iran war, unprovoked aggression, us hegemony, us intervention, forever war, us losses, ceasefire, ceasefire talks, talks, us-iran talks, iran-us talks, illegal war, unauthorized war, gas prices, $2 billion a day, $1 billion a day, budget deficit, budget cuts, trump's war

White House Refuses to Disclose Iran War Costs to Senators – Reports

05:21 GMT 17.04.2026
© AP Photo / Seaman Daniel KimmelmanThis handout image from the US Navy shows an EA-18G Growler landing on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Indian Ocean on Jan. 23, 2026
This handout image from the US Navy shows an EA-18G Growler landing on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Indian Ocean on Jan. 23, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.04.2026
© AP Photo / Seaman Daniel Kimmelman
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White House budget director Russell Vought declined to provide lawmakers with an estimate of the cost of US aggression against Iran, saying the figures “fluctuate” and are difficult to assess, American media reported.
“I wouldn’t [want] to make a characterization of that at this point,” he said when asked about reports the conflict may have already cost tens of billions of dollars.
Senators suggested the war could be costing up to $10 billion a week, while the administration is preparing a request for additional defense funding.
Critics accused officials of attempting to “hide” the scale of spending as the US national debt continues to grow.
Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, left, and Ali AlNuaimi of the United Arab Emirates pose during a group photo at the 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum held at the Federal Senate in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, June 4, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.04.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iran’s Masterstroke: Crushing America From Within With Skyrocketing Gas Prices
15 April, 04:36 GMT
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