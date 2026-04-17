https://sputnikglobe.com/20260417/us-mulls-unlocking-20bln-in-iranian-funds-in-exchange-for-enriched-uranium---reports-1124004961.html

US Mulls Unlocking $20Bln in Iranian Funds in Exchange for Enriched Uranium - Reports

US Mulls Unlocking $20Bln in Iranian Funds in Exchange for Enriched Uranium - Reports

Sputnik International

The Trump administration is considering unfreezing $20 billion worth of Iranian financial assets in exchange for the Islamic Republic abandoning its stockpile of enriched uranium, Axios reported on Friday, citing four sources.

2026-04-17T14:43+0000

2026-04-17T14:43+0000

2026-04-17T14:43+0000

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As part of the ongoing negotiations, Washington and Tehran are discussing the future of Iran's stockpiles, the size of Iranian funds that can be released, as well as the conditions under which the Islamic Republic will be able to use the money. The report said that early in the negotiations, the US was ready to unlock $6 billion worth of Iran's frozen assets in order for it to purchase food, medicine and other basic necessity supplies, but the offer was countered by Tehran who instead sought $27 billion. Washington then made an offer to unlock $20 billion, the report said, citing a US official. Another official said the cash-for-uranium bargain idea is one of several other options. The US wants Iran to agree to hand over all its nuclear material to the US, while Iran is open only to "down-blend" it inside Iran, the report said. The sides are also weighing a compromise involving the shipment of some of Iran's highly enriched uranium to a third country, while the rest could be down-blended in Iran under international oversight. Negotiations also include a possible memorandum of understanding stipulating a "voluntary" moratorium by Iran on the nuclear enrichment of uranium, allowing Tehran to have nuclear research reactors for the production of medical isotopes, and the closure of all underground nuclear facilities, the report said. It is unclear whether the memorandum would include the Islamic Republic's ballistic missile program, or its support for armed groups in the region. Earlier in the day, Axios reported that a second round of negotiations between the United States and Iran is likely to take place on April 19 in Islamabad.

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