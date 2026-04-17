https://sputnikglobe.com/20260417/us-policies-push-more-nations-toward-nuclear-ambitions---economist-1124000839.html
US Policies Push More Nations Toward Nuclear Ambitions - Economist
US Policies Push More Nations Toward Nuclear Ambitions - Economist
Sputnik International
The US decision not to extend the New START treaty's limits — combined with attacks on Venezuela and Iran “create incentive to acquire nuclear weapons as a tool of last resort for self-defense,” says economist Alexander Dynkin.
2026-04-17T07:20+0000
2026-04-17T07:20+0000
2026-04-17T07:20+0000
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The economist notes that there are believed to be six so-called threshold countries that could build nukes relatively quickly: Turkiye, Brazil, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and Iran. Poland has signaled nuclear ambitions, he adds, and other countries “also have the technological and financial capabilities,” says Professor Dynkin.Under New START, which expired on February 5, the US and Russia had mutually adhered to caps of 1,550 deployed strategic nuclear warheads and 700 deployed delivery vehicles (ICBMs, SLBMs, and heavy bombers), plus 800 total launchers and bombers. The US rejected Russia's proposal for a one-year voluntary extension, arguing instead for negotiations on a new, modernized arms control agreement.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260211/us-pursuit-of-systems-once-covered-by-new-start-likely-tipping-point-for-russias-response---analyst-1123621432.html
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us attempts to expand nuclear arsenals or deploy such weapons in third countries could potentially prompt russia to reconsider its post-new start stance, russia us relations, new start treaty, nuclear arms control
us attempts to expand nuclear arsenals or deploy such weapons in third countries could potentially prompt russia to reconsider its post-new start stance, russia us relations, new start treaty, nuclear arms control
US Policies Push More Nations Toward Nuclear Ambitions - Economist
The US decision not to extend the New START treaty's limits after it expired — combined with attacks on Venezuela and Iran “create a strong incentive to acquire nuclear weapons as a tool of last resort for self-defense,” Russian economist Professor Alexander Dynkin tells Sputnik.
The economist notes that there are believed to be six so-called threshold countries that could build nukes relatively quickly: Turkiye, Brazil, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and Iran.
Poland has signaled nuclear ambitions, he adds, and other countries “also have the technological and financial capabilities,” says Professor Dynkin.
Under New START
, which expired on February 5, the US and Russia had mutually adhered to caps of 1,550 deployed strategic nuclear warheads and 700 deployed delivery vehicles (ICBMs, SLBMs, and heavy bombers), plus 800 total launchers and bombers.
The US rejected Russia's proposal for a one-year voluntary extension, arguing instead for negotiations on a new, modernized arms control agreement.