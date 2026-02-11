https://sputnikglobe.com/20260211/us-pursuit-of-systems-once-covered-by-new-start-likely-tipping-point-for-russias-response---analyst-1123621432.html
US Pursuit of Systems Once Covered by New START Likely Tipping Point for Russia’s Response - Analyst
US Pursuit of Systems Once Covered by New START Likely Tipping Point for Russia’s Response - Analyst
Sputnik International
US attempts to expand nuclear arsenals or deploy such weapons in third countries could potentially prompt Russia to reconsider its post-New START stance, Alexander Asafov told Sputnik.
2026-02-11T13:57+0000
2026-02-11T13:57+0000
2026-02-11T13:57+0000
analysis
russia
us
new strategic arms reduction treaty
new start treaty
alexander asafov
sergey lavrov
greenland
arctic
state duma
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/09/12/1089195630_0:0:3077:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_f3467aad43df013a5a866749072682f6.jpg
Credible intelligence showing US attempts to rapidly expand nuclear arsenals or deploy weapons once covered by New START in third countries "could be viewed as a direct threat to both Russia’s security and global stability" — potentially prompting Russia to reconsider its stance, Alexander Asafov told Sputnik.Russia assumes the New START moratorium remains in force as long as the US continues to observe its limits, Lavrov said during a government-hour session outlining the country’s foreign policy priorities. West Turns International Law Into Pressure Tool Greenland’s right to self-determination is recognized, but Crimea, Donbass, and Russia’s new regions are denied the same, Lavrov underscored during his speech at the State Duma. The West’s hypocrisy on self-determination is glaring, noted Asafov: upheld when it serves the West’s goal of containing Russia, and ignored when it conflicts with its interests — a pattern likely to persist.Furthermore, the US is "openly flaunting its race to militarize the Arctic,” stressed the analyst, and building tools to disrupt Northern Sea Route.He added that Russia will respond to such challenges with "proactive and strategic moves," fortifying its Arctic presence.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260210/level-of-predictability-must-be-ensured-after-termination-of-new-start---lavrov-1123617499.html
russia
greenland
arctic
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/09/12/1089195630_99:0:2830:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1e651cac70b9674b082df83fa30b5430.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us attempts to expand nuclear arsenals or deploy such weapons in third countries could potentially prompt russia to reconsider its post-new start stance, russia us relations, new start treaty, nuclear arms control
us attempts to expand nuclear arsenals or deploy such weapons in third countries could potentially prompt russia to reconsider its post-new start stance, russia us relations, new start treaty, nuclear arms control
US Pursuit of Systems Once Covered by New START Likely Tipping Point for Russia’s Response - Analyst
The old architecture of international security — built on strict controls over both conventional and non-conventional weapons — "has effectively become a thing of the past,” said political analyst Alexander Asafov, a member of the Russian Public Chamber, commenting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s remarks in the State Duma.
Credible intelligence showing US attempts to rapidly expand nuclear arsenals or deploy weapons once covered by New START in third countries "could be viewed as a direct threat to both Russia’s security and global stability" — potentially prompting Russia to reconsider its stance, Alexander Asafov told Sputnik.
Russia assumes the New START
moratorium remains in force as long as the US continues to observe its limits, Lavrov said during a government-hour session
outlining the country’s foreign policy priorities.
West Turns International Law Into Pressure Tool
“Whether it’s the Kosovo precedent or the current situation with Greenland, Western countries always interpret legal norms to serve their own hegemonic interests,” noted Asafov.
Greenland’s right to self-determination
is recognized, but Crimea, Donbass, and Russia’s new regions are denied the same, Lavrov underscored during his speech at the State Duma.
The West’s hypocrisy on self-determination is glaring, noted Asafov: upheld when it serves the West’s goal of containing Russia, and ignored when it conflicts with its interests — a pattern likely to persist.
Furthermore, the US is "openly flaunting its race to militarize the Arctic,” stressed the analyst, and building tools to disrupt Northern Sea Route
.
He added that Russia will respond to such challenges with "proactive and strategic moves," fortifying its Arctic presence
.