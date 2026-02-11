https://sputnikglobe.com/20260211/us-pursuit-of-systems-once-covered-by-new-start-likely-tipping-point-for-russias-response---analyst-1123621432.html

US Pursuit of Systems Once Covered by New START Likely Tipping Point for Russia’s Response - Analyst

US attempts to expand nuclear arsenals or deploy such weapons in third countries could potentially prompt Russia to reconsider its post-New START stance, Alexander Asafov told Sputnik.

Credible intelligence showing US attempts to rapidly expand nuclear arsenals or deploy weapons once covered by New START in third countries "could be viewed as a direct threat to both Russia’s security and global stability" — potentially prompting Russia to reconsider its stance, Alexander Asafov told Sputnik.Russia assumes the New START moratorium remains in force as long as the US continues to observe its limits, Lavrov said during a government-hour session outlining the country’s foreign policy priorities. West Turns International Law Into Pressure Tool Greenland’s right to self-determination is recognized, but Crimea, Donbass, and Russia’s new regions are denied the same, Lavrov underscored during his speech at the State Duma. The West’s hypocrisy on self-determination is glaring, noted Asafov: upheld when it serves the West’s goal of containing Russia, and ignored when it conflicts with its interests — a pattern likely to persist.Furthermore, the US is "openly flaunting its race to militarize the Arctic,” stressed the analyst, and building tools to disrupt Northern Sea Route.He added that Russia will respond to such challenges with "proactive and strategic moves," fortifying its Arctic presence.

