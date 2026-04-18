https://sputnikglobe.com/20260418/easing-sanctions-on-russian-oil-will-affect-over-100-million-barrels-in-transit---dmitriev-1124007229.html

Easing Sanctions on Russian Oil Will Affect Over 100 Million Barrels in Transit - Dmitriev

Easing Sanctions on Russian Oil Will Affect Over 100 Million Barrels in Transit - Dmitriev

Sputnik International

The easing of sanctions on Russian oil will affect over 100 million barrels of oil in transit, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) head and Russian special presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev said

2026-04-18T06:02+0000

2026-04-18T06:02+0000

2026-04-18T06:02+0000

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On Saturday, commenting on the US Treasury Department's issuing of general license to sell Russian oil, Dmitriev said Russia continues to cooperate with the United States on economic and energy issues. He also said the easing would cause "extreme anxiety, hysteria, and howling" among warmongers in the EU and UK. "The extension of the lifting of sanctions on Russian oil in transit for another 30 days, which all warmongers vehemently opposed, will, like last time, affect over 100 million barrels of oil in transit," Dmitriev wrote on Telegram.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260418/us-authorizes-sale-of-russian-oil-loaded-on-vessels-as-of-april-17-1124006310.html

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