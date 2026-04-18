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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260418/easing-sanctions-on-russian-oil-will-affect-over-100-million-barrels-in-transit---dmitriev-1124007229.html
Easing Sanctions on Russian Oil Will Affect Over 100 Million Barrels in Transit - Dmitriev
Easing Sanctions on Russian Oil Will Affect Over 100 Million Barrels in Transit - Dmitriev
Sputnik International
The easing of sanctions on Russian oil will affect over 100 million barrels of oil in transit, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) head and Russian special presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev said
2026-04-18T06:02+0000
2026-04-18T06:02+0000
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On Saturday, commenting on the US Treasury Department's issuing of general license to sell Russian oil, Dmitriev said Russia continues to cooperate with the United States on economic and energy issues. He also said the easing would cause "extreme anxiety, hysteria, and howling" among warmongers in the EU and UK. "The extension of the lifting of sanctions on Russian oil in transit for another 30 days, which all warmongers vehemently opposed, will, like last time, affect over 100 million barrels of oil in transit," Dmitriev wrote on Telegram.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260418/us-authorizes-sale-of-russian-oil-loaded-on-vessels-as-of-april-17-1124006310.html
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Easing Sanctions on Russian Oil Will Affect Over 100 Million Barrels in Transit - Dmitriev

06:02 GMT 18.04.2026
© AP PhotoAn oil tanker is moored at the Sheskharis complex, part of Chernomortransneft JSC, a subsidiary of Transneft PJSC, in Novorossiysk, Russia, Tuesday
An oil tanker is moored at the Sheskharis complex, part of Chernomortransneft JSC, a subsidiary of Transneft PJSC, in Novorossiysk, Russia, Tuesday - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.04.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The easing of sanctions on Russian oil will affect over 100 million barrels of oil in transit, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) head and Russian special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev said.
On Saturday, commenting on the US Treasury Department's issuing of general license to sell Russian oil, Dmitriev said Russia continues to cooperate with the United States on economic and energy issues. He also said the easing would cause "extreme anxiety, hysteria, and howling" among warmongers in the EU and UK.
"The extension of the lifting of sanctions on Russian oil in transit for another 30 days, which all warmongers vehemently opposed, will, like last time, affect over 100 million barrels of oil in transit," Dmitriev wrote on Telegram.
An oil tanker is moored at the Sheskharis complex, part of Chernomortransneft JSC, a subsidiary of Transneft PJSC, in Novorossiysk, Russia, on Oct. 11, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.04.2026
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US Authorizes Sale of Russian Oil Loaded on Vessels as of April 17
04:46 GMT
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