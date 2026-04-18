https://sputnikglobe.com/20260418/hezbollah-official-vows-response-to-israeli-ceasefire-violations-1124009454.html
Hezbollah Official Vows Response to Israeli Ceasefire Violations
Hezbollah Official Vows Response to Israeli Ceasefire Violations
Sputnik International
The Hezbollah movement will not leave unanswered the Israeli strikes on Lebanon in violation of the ceasefire agreement, Mahmoud Komati, deputy head of Hezbollah's political council, said on Saturday.
2026-04-18T15:44+0000
2026-04-18T15:44+0000
2026-04-18T15:44+0000
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Since Friday, Lebanese media have reported multiple attacks by Israel on Lebanese residential areas and vehicles, occurring despite a ceasefire concluded the day prior. Komati added that Hezbollah Secretary General Naim Qassem will soon be presented a detailed action plan for the "upcoming stage," which will be unveiled later. If the Lebanese government continues direct negotiations with Israel, the Shiite movement will pursue its own policy, as talks with Israel harm Lebanon's interests, he said. "The issue of the ceasefire regime and its duration will depend on the situation along the line of contact," Komati added. US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to a 10-day ceasefire starting 21:00 GMT in an effort to achieve peace. Netanyahu said the Israeli army would control a 10-kilometer-deep (6.2 miles) buffer zone in southern Lebanon and that he did not intend to comply with any of the demands of Hezbollah.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260416/hezbollah-agrees-to-ceasefire-warns-israel-against-violations-1123994461.html
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hezbollah movement, hezbollah's political council, lebanon in violation of the ceasefire agreement, ceasefire agreement
hezbollah movement, hezbollah's political council, lebanon in violation of the ceasefire agreement, ceasefire agreement
Hezbollah Official Vows Response to Israeli Ceasefire Violations
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - The Hezbollah movement will not leave unanswered the Israeli strikes on Lebanon in violation of the ceasefire agreement, Mahmoud Komati, deputy head of Hezbollah's political council, said on Saturday.
Since Friday, Lebanese media have reported multiple attacks by Israel on Lebanese residential areas and vehicles, occurring despite a ceasefire concluded the day prior.
"We will not limit ourselves with the ceasefire regime and we will not return to what we used to bear, whatever the cost, and will no longer tolerate," Komati told a press conference.
Komati added that Hezbollah Secretary General Naim Qassem
will soon be presented a detailed action plan for the "upcoming stage," which will be unveiled later. If the Lebanese government continues direct negotiations with Israel, the Shiite movement will pursue its own policy, as talks with Israel harm Lebanon's interests, he said.
"The issue of the ceasefire regime and its duration will depend on the situation along the line of contact," Komati added.
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to a 10-day ceasefire starting 21:00 GMT in an effort to achieve peace. Netanyahu said the Israeli army would control a 10-kilometer-deep (6.2 miles) buffer zone in southern Lebanon and that he did not intend to comply with any of the demands of Hezbollah.