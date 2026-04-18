https://sputnikglobe.com/20260418/iran-closes-strait-of-hormuz-if-us-continues-its-naval-blockade---irgc-1124010245.html
Iran Closes Strait of Hormuz If US Continues Its Naval Blockade - IRGC
Iran Closes Strait of Hormuz If US Continues Its Naval Blockade - IRGC
Sputnik International
Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz from Saturday evening until the United States completely lifts its naval blockade, the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy Command said on Saturday.
2026-04-18T18:56+0000
2026-04-18T18:56+0000
2026-04-18T18:56+0000
world
middle east
iran
strait of hormuz
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/12/1124010231_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_fbfe92efc0adf17841a7791cca5e1534.jpg
"As a result of the violation of the ceasefire regime, the Strait of Hormuz will be closed from the evening of today [Saturday], until the US lifts the naval blockade," the IRGC Navy said, as quoted by Iran's state-run IRIB broadcaster. The IRGC also warned of strikes on any vessels that attempt to approach the waterway, which will be considered as "cooperation with the enemy [the US]."On April 13, the US Navy began blockading all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on both sides of the Strait of Hormuz, which accounts for approximately 20% of the world's oil, petroleum products, and liquefied natural gas supplies. Washington maintains that non-Iranian vessels are free to transit the Strait of Hormuz as long as they do not pay Tehran a toll. Iranian authorities have not announced the imposition of a toll, but have discussed such plans.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260418/iranian-vp-says-control-of-hormuz-will-be-secured-one-way-or-another-1124009587.html
iran
strait of hormuz
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/12/1124010231_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d827e0d645978fad9264fbfcef61295c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
iran strait of hormuz, strait of hormuz closed, irgc navy, islamic revolutionary guard corps, iran us tensions, us naval blockade, hormuz crisis, persian gulf tensions, irib iran, global oil markets, tanker shipping, maritime security, middle east crisis, iran news, us iran conflict, oil supply risk, shipping disruption, gulf security
iran strait of hormuz, strait of hormuz closed, irgc navy, islamic revolutionary guard corps, iran us tensions, us naval blockade, hormuz crisis, persian gulf tensions, irib iran, global oil markets, tanker shipping, maritime security, middle east crisis, iran news, us iran conflict, oil supply risk, shipping disruption, gulf security
Iran Closes Strait of Hormuz If US Continues Its Naval Blockade - IRGC
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz from Saturday evening until the United States completely lifts its naval blockade, the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy Command said on Saturday.
"As a result of the violation of the ceasefire regime, the Strait of Hormuz will be closed from the evening of today [Saturday], until the US lifts the naval blockade," the IRGC Navy said, as quoted by Iran's state-run IRIB broadcaster.
The IRGC also warned of strikes on any vessels that attempt to approach the waterway, which will be considered as "cooperation with the enemy [the US]."
On April 13, the US Navy began blockading all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on both sides of the Strait of Hormuz, which accounts for approximately 20% of the world's oil, petroleum products, and liquefied natural gas supplies. Washington maintains that non-Iranian vessels are free to transit the Strait of Hormuz as long as they do not pay Tehran a toll. Iranian authorities have not announced the imposition of a toll, but have discussed such plans.