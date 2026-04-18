https://sputnikglobe.com/20260418/iran-closes-strait-of-hormuz-if-us-continues-its-naval-blockade---irgc-1124010245.html

Iran Closes Strait of Hormuz If US Continues Its Naval Blockade - IRGC

Iran Closes Strait of Hormuz If US Continues Its Naval Blockade - IRGC

Sputnik International

Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz from Saturday evening until the United States completely lifts its naval blockade, the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy Command said on Saturday.

2026-04-18T18:56+0000

2026-04-18T18:56+0000

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"As a result of the violation of the ceasefire regime, the Strait of Hormuz will be closed from the evening of today [Saturday], until the US lifts the naval blockade," the IRGC Navy said, as quoted by Iran's state-run IRIB broadcaster. The IRGC also warned of strikes on any vessels that attempt to approach the waterway, which will be considered as "cooperation with the enemy [the US]."On April 13, the US Navy began blockading all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on both sides of the Strait of Hormuz, which accounts for approximately 20% of the world's oil, petroleum products, and liquefied natural gas supplies. Washington maintains that non-Iranian vessels are free to transit the Strait of Hormuz as long as they do not pay Tehran a toll. Iranian authorities have not announced the imposition of a toll, but have discussed such plans.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260418/iranian-vp-says-control-of-hormuz-will-be-secured-one-way-or-another-1124009587.html

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