https://sputnikglobe.com/20260418/iranian-vp-says-control-of-hormuz-will-be-secured-one-way-or-another-1124009587.html
Iranian VP Says Control of Hormuz Will be Secured One Way or Another
Iranian VP Says Control of Hormuz Will be Secured One Way or Another
Sputnik International
Iran will seek full control over the Strait of Hormuz either through negotiations or on the battlefield, Iranian Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref said on Saturday.
2026-04-18T16:26+0000
2026-04-18T16:26+0000
2026-04-18T16:26+0000
us-israel war on iran
donald trump
middle east
mohammad reza aref
abbas araghchi
strait of hormuz
iran
tehran
us
blockade
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/11/1124006093_0:1:3639:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_86cbbbad8090ca1c922c3045b004df80.jpg
"Iran will pursue the right to control the Strait of Hormuz either at the negotiating table or on the battlefield," Aref said, as quoted by the SNN broadcaster. Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that Iran had allegedly agreed never to block the strait to commercial shipping. On Saturday, Iran's army command announced that the Iranian armed forces have restored military control over the Strait of Hormuz due to the US blockade.On Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is fully open for the duration of the ceasefire. US President Donald Trump said the US naval blockade of Iranian ports will remain in full force until a deal with Iran is finalized.On February 28, the US and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended without result. While no resumption of hostilities was announced, the US began a blockade of Iranian ports. Mediators are trying to organize a new round of negotiations.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260417/iran-announces-new-rules-for-strait-of-hormuz-transit-1124006107.html
strait of hormuz
iran
tehran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/11/1124006093_454:0:3185:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_84b7f7e98960bd4a235d2f109488f626.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
control of hormuz, strait of hormuz, negotiations or on the battlefield, iranian vice president mohammad reza aref
control of hormuz, strait of hormuz, negotiations or on the battlefield, iranian vice president mohammad reza aref
Iranian VP Says Control of Hormuz Will be Secured One Way or Another
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran will seek full control over the Strait of Hormuz either through negotiations or on the battlefield, Iranian Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref said on Saturday.
"Iran will pursue the right to control the Strait of Hormuz either at the negotiating table or on the battlefield," Aref said, as quoted by the SNN broadcaster.
Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that Iran had allegedly agreed never to block the strait to commercial shipping. On Saturday, Iran's army command announced that the Iranian armed forces have restored military control over the Strait of Hormuz due to the US blockade.
On Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz
is fully open for the duration of the ceasefire. US President Donald Trump said the US naval blockade of Iranian ports will remain in full force until a deal with Iran is finalized.
On February 28, the US and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended without result. While no resumption of hostilities was announced, the US began a blockade of Iranian ports. Mediators are trying to organize a new round of negotiations.