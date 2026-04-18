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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260418/iranian-vp-says-control-of-hormuz-will-be-secured-one-way-or-another-1124009587.html
Iranian VP Says Control of Hormuz Will be Secured One Way or Another
Iranian VP Says Control of Hormuz Will be Secured One Way or Another
Sputnik International
Iran will seek full control over the Strait of Hormuz either through negotiations or on the battlefield, Iranian Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref said on Saturday.
2026-04-18T16:26+0000
2026-04-18T16:26+0000
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"Iran will pursue the right to control the Strait of Hormuz either at the negotiating table or on the battlefield," Aref said, as quoted by the SNN broadcaster. Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that Iran had allegedly agreed never to block the strait to commercial shipping. On Saturday, Iran's army command announced that the Iranian armed forces have restored military control over the Strait of Hormuz due to the US blockade.On Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is fully open for the duration of the ceasefire. US President Donald Trump said the US naval blockade of Iranian ports will remain in full force until a deal with Iran is finalized.On February 28, the US and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended without result. While no resumption of hostilities was announced, the US began a blockade of Iranian ports. Mediators are trying to organize a new round of negotiations.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260417/iran-announces-new-rules-for-strait-of-hormuz-transit-1124006107.html
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control of hormuz, strait of hormuz, negotiations or on the battlefield, iranian vice president mohammad reza aref

Iranian VP Says Control of Hormuz Will be Secured One Way or Another

16:26 GMT 18.04.2026
© REUTERS StringerСудно в Ормузском проливе у побережья провинции Мусандам в Омане
Судно в Ормузском проливе у побережья провинции Мусандам в Омане - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.04.2026
© REUTERS Stringer
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran will seek full control over the Strait of Hormuz either through negotiations or on the battlefield, Iranian Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref said on Saturday.
"Iran will pursue the right to control the Strait of Hormuz either at the negotiating table or on the battlefield," Aref said, as quoted by the SNN broadcaster.
Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that Iran had allegedly agreed never to block the strait to commercial shipping. On Saturday, Iran's army command announced that the Iranian armed forces have restored military control over the Strait of Hormuz due to the US blockade.
On Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is fully open for the duration of the ceasefire. US President Donald Trump said the US naval blockade of Iranian ports will remain in full force until a deal with Iran is finalized.
On February 28, the US and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended without result. While no resumption of hostilities was announced, the US began a blockade of Iranian ports. Mediators are trying to organize a new round of negotiations.
Судно в Ормузском проливе у побережья провинции Мусандам в Омане - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.04.2026
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Iran Announces New Rules for Strait of Hormuz Transit
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