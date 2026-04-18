https://sputnikglobe.com/20260418/us-military-prepares-to-seize-vessels-linked-to-iran-outside-middle-east--reports-1124009938.html

US Military Prepares to Seize Vessels Linked to Iran Outside Middle East – Reports

US Military Prepares to Seize Vessels Linked to Iran Outside Middle East – Reports

Sputnik International

The US military is preparing to seize commercial vessels and tankers affiliated to Iran in international waters outside the Middle East in the coming days, The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing US officials.

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On Saturday, the Iranian military command said that the Iranian armed forces have restored military control over the Strait of Hormuz due to the US blockade. The administration of US President Donald Trump is seeking to intensify economic pressure on Tehran to force the Iranian government to reopen the waterway and make concessions on its nuclear program, the report said. On April 13, the US Navy began blockading all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on both sides of the Strait of Hormuz, which accounts for approximately 20% of the world's oil, petroleum products, and liquefied natural gas supplies. Washington maintains that non-Iranian vessels are free to transit the Strait of Hormuz as long as they do not pay Tehran a toll. Iranian authorities have not announced the imposition of a toll, but have discussed such plans.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260418/iran-to-consider-us-blockade-of-strait-of-hormuz-as-violating-ceasefire---security-council-1124009044.html

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us iran tensions, strait of hormuz, iran blockade, us navy, donald trump, iran nuclear program, iranian ports, oil tanker seizure, commercial vessels, persian gulf crisis, middle east tensions, global oil supply, lng markets, tehran sanctions, wall street journal, maritime security, hormuz crisis, us military, iran news, world news