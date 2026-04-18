https://sputnikglobe.com/20260418/iran-to-consider-us-blockade-of-strait-of-hormuz-as-violating-ceasefire---security-council-1124009044.html

Iran to Consider US Blockade of Strait of Hormuz as Violating Ceasefire - Security Council

Iran to Consider US Blockade of Strait of Hormuz as Violating Ceasefire - Security Council

Sputnik International

Iran will view any US maritime blockade of the Strait of Hormuz as a violation of the ceasefire, the Supreme National Security Council of Iran said on Saturday.

2026-04-18T14:26+0000

2026-04-18T14:26+0000

2026-04-18T14:26+0000

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"As long as the United States intends to obstruct the passage of vessels using methods such as a maritime blockade, Iran will consider this a violation of the ceasefire regime and will also hinder the limited reopening of the Strait of Hormuz," the statement said, as cited by the Tasnim News Agency. Iran will continue monitoring shipping traffic in the strait until the war with the United States is fully concluded and a lasting peace is established, the council added.Iran received new conflict settlement proposals from the United States through a Pakistani mediator and is currently reviewing them, the Supreme National Security Council of Iran said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260418/iranian-deputy-foreign-minister-says-there-will-be-no-blockade-of-strait-of-hormuz-1124008755.html

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us blockade of strait of hormuz, us maritime blockade, security council, violation of the ceasefire