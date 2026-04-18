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Iran to Consider US Blockade of Strait of Hormuz as Violating Ceasefire - Security Council
Iran to Consider US Blockade of Strait of Hormuz as Violating Ceasefire - Security Council
Sputnik International
Iran will view any US maritime blockade of the Strait of Hormuz as a violation of the ceasefire, the Supreme National Security Council of Iran said on Saturday.
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"As long as the United States intends to obstruct the passage of vessels using methods such as a maritime blockade, Iran will consider this a violation of the ceasefire regime and will also hinder the limited reopening of the Strait of Hormuz," the statement said, as cited by the Tasnim News Agency. Iran will continue monitoring shipping traffic in the strait until the war with the United States is fully concluded and a lasting peace is established, the council added.Iran received new conflict settlement proposals from the United States through a Pakistani mediator and is currently reviewing them, the Supreme National Security Council of Iran said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260418/iranian-deputy-foreign-minister-says-there-will-be-no-blockade-of-strait-of-hormuz-1124008755.html
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us blockade of strait of hormuz, us maritime blockade, security council, violation of the ceasefire

Iran to Consider US Blockade of Strait of Hormuz as Violating Ceasefire - Security Council

14:26 GMT 18.04.2026
© AP Photo / Kamran JebreiliHormuz Strait, file photo.
Hormuz Strait, file photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.04.2026
© AP Photo / Kamran Jebreili
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran will view any US maritime blockade of the Strait of Hormuz as a violation of the ceasefire, the Supreme National Security Council of Iran said on Saturday.
"As long as the United States intends to obstruct the passage of vessels using methods such as a maritime blockade, Iran will consider this a violation of the ceasefire regime and will also hinder the limited reopening of the Strait of Hormuz," the statement said, as cited by the Tasnim News Agency.
Iran will continue monitoring shipping traffic in the strait until the war with the United States is fully concluded and a lasting peace is established, the council added.
Iran received new conflict settlement proposals from the United States through a Pakistani mediator and is currently reviewing them, the Supreme National Security Council of Iran said.
"In recent days, during the visit of Pakistan’s army commander [Asim Munir] to Tehran acting as a mediator, new US proposals were presented, which Iran is studying," the Council said in a statement quoted by Iran's Tasnim news agency.
The Strait of Hormuz - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.04.2026
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Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Says There Will Be No Blockade of Strait of Hormuz
10:13 GMT
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