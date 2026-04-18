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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260418/us-would-extract-irans-enriched-uranium-with-excavators--trump--1124006626.html
US Would Extract Iran’s Enriched Uranium 'With Excavators' — Trump
US Would Extract Iran’s Enriched Uranium 'With Excavators' — Trump
Sputnik International
President Donald Trump said the US could work “with Iran” to retrieve enriched uranium, suggesting it would be removed using “the biggest excavators you can imagine” and taken to the United States.
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Iran has rejected such a possibility.Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said Iran’s enriched uranium would not be transferred anywhere under any circumstances, adding that the issue is treated with the same importance as Iran’s territory.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260417/us-mulls-unlocking-20bln-in-iranian-funds-in-exchange-for-enriched-uranium---reports-1124004961.html
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US Would Extract Iran’s Enriched Uranium 'With Excavators' — Trump

05:15 GMT 18.04.2026
© AP Photo / Evan VucciPresident Donald Trump speaks during a pardoning ceremony for the national Thanksgiving turkeys Waddle and Gobble in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025, in Washington
President Donald Trump speaks during a pardoning ceremony for the national Thanksgiving turkeys Waddle and Gobble in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.04.2026
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
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President Donald Trump said the US could work “with Iran” to retrieve enriched uranium, suggesting it would be removed using “the biggest excavators you can imagine” and taken to the United States.
Iran has rejected such a possibility.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said Iran’s enriched uranium would not be transferred anywhere under any circumstances, adding that the issue is treated with the same importance as Iran’s territory.
Sample of enriched uranium - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.04.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
US Mulls Unlocking $20Bln in Iranian Funds in Exchange for Enriched Uranium - Reports
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