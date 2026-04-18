https://sputnikglobe.com/20260418/us-would-extract-irans-enriched-uranium-with-excavators--trump--1124006626.html
US Would Extract Iran’s Enriched Uranium 'With Excavators' — Trump
US Would Extract Iran’s Enriched Uranium 'With Excavators' — Trump
Sputnik International
President Donald Trump said the US could work “with Iran” to retrieve enriched uranium, suggesting it would be removed using “the biggest excavators you can imagine” and taken to the United States.
2026-04-18T05:15+0000
2026-04-18T05:15+0000
2026-04-18T05:15+0000
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Iran has rejected such a possibility.Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said Iran’s enriched uranium would not be transferred anywhere under any circumstances, adding that the issue is treated with the same importance as Iran’s territory.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260417/us-mulls-unlocking-20bln-in-iranian-funds-in-exchange-for-enriched-uranium---reports-1124004961.html
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US Would Extract Iran’s Enriched Uranium 'With Excavators' — Trump
President Donald Trump said the US could work “with Iran” to retrieve enriched uranium, suggesting it would be removed using “the biggest excavators you can imagine” and taken to the United States.
Iran has rejected such a possibility.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said Iran’s enriched uranium would not be transferred anywhere under any circumstances, adding that the issue is treated with the same importance as Iran’s territory.