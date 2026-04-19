https://sputnikglobe.com/20260419/iran-has-not-yet-decided-to-send-delegation-for-talks-with-us---reports-1124012489.html
Iran Has Not Yet Decided to Send Delegation for Talks With US - Reports
Iran Has Not Yet Decided to Send Delegation for Talks With US - Reports
Sputnik International
Iran has not yet made a decision on sending a delegation for negotiations with the United States, Iran’s Tasnim News Agency reported on Sunday.
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The Iranian side also reportedly stressed that talks with Washington will not take place as long as the maritime blockade imposed by the US remains in force. Communication between Iran and the United States is currently ongoing through a Pakistani intermediary, the news agency reported.
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united states, delegation for talks with us, sending a delegation for negotiations
Iran Has Not Yet Decided to Send Delegation for Talks With US - Reports
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran has not yet made a decision on sending a delegation for negotiations with the United States, Iran’s Tasnim News Agency reported on Sunday.
The Iranian side also reportedly stressed that talks with Washington will not take place as long as the maritime blockade imposed by the US remains in force.
Communication between Iran and the United States
is currently ongoing through a Pakistani intermediary, the news agency reported.