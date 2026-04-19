https://sputnikglobe.com/20260419/iran-has-not-yet-decided-to-send-delegation-for-talks-with-us---reports-1124012489.html

Iran Has Not Yet Decided to Send Delegation for Talks With US - Reports

Iran Has Not Yet Decided to Send Delegation for Talks With US - Reports

Sputnik International

Iran has not yet made a decision on sending a delegation for negotiations with the United States, Iran’s Tasnim News Agency reported on Sunday.

2026-04-19T14:41+0000

2026-04-19T14:41+0000

2026-04-19T14:41+0000

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The Iranian side also reportedly stressed that talks with Washington will not take place as long as the maritime blockade imposed by the US remains in force. Communication between Iran and the United States is currently ongoing through a Pakistani intermediary, the news agency reported.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260416/date-for-second-round-of-us-iran-talks-yet-to-be-set---pakistani-foreign-ministry-1123999307.html

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