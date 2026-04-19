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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260419/iran-has-not-yet-decided-to-send-delegation-for-talks-with-us---reports-1124012489.html
Iran Has Not Yet Decided to Send Delegation for Talks With US - Reports
Iran Has Not Yet Decided to Send Delegation for Talks With US - Reports
Sputnik International
Iran has not yet made a decision on sending a delegation for negotiations with the United States, Iran’s Tasnim News Agency reported on Sunday.
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The Iranian side also reportedly stressed that talks with Washington will not take place as long as the maritime blockade imposed by the US remains in force. Communication between Iran and the United States is currently ongoing through a Pakistani intermediary, the news agency reported.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260416/date-for-second-round-of-us-iran-talks-yet-to-be-set---pakistani-foreign-ministry-1123999307.html
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united states, delegation for talks with us, sending a delegation for negotiations

Iran Has Not Yet Decided to Send Delegation for Talks With US - Reports

14:41 GMT 19.04.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi In this March 31, 2020, file photo, Iran's national flag waves as Milad telecommunications tower and buildings are seen in Tehran, Iran
 In this March 31, 2020, file photo, Iran's national flag waves as Milad telecommunications tower and buildings are seen in Tehran, Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.04.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran has not yet made a decision on sending a delegation for negotiations with the United States, Iran’s Tasnim News Agency reported on Sunday.
The Iranian side also reportedly stressed that talks with Washington will not take place as long as the maritime blockade imposed by the US remains in force.
Communication between Iran and the United States is currently ongoing through a Pakistani intermediary, the news agency reported.
A security guard walks past a billboard of the U.S. Iran talks outside a media center set up for the coverage of the U.S. Iran official meeting, in Islamabad, Pakistan, April 12, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.04.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Date for Second Round of US-Iran Talks Yet to Be Set - Pakistani Foreign Ministry
16 April, 18:04 GMT
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