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Iran Rejects Second Round of Talks With US - Reports
Iran Rejects Second Round of Talks With US - Reports
Sputnik International
Iran has refused to participate in the second round of negotiations with the United States, Iran's IRNA news agency reported Sunday.
2026-04-19T18:51+0000
2026-04-19T18:51+0000
2026-04-19T18:58+0000
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Earlier in the day, Donald Trump said his representatives were heading to Islamabad to take part in a new round of negotiations on Iran.Separately, US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz said talks between the US and Iran would resume in the next 24 hours.Also on Sunday, Iran's Tasnim News Agency reported that Iran would not resume talks with Washington until it lifted its maritime blockade of Iranian ports. The blockade prompted Iran to close the Hormuz Strait.Trump threatened to renew strikes on Iranian civilian infrastructure if Tehran refused a "very fair and reasonable DEAL" proposed by the US side.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260419/trump-renews-threat-of-strikes-on-iran-infrastructure-1124011744.html
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has iran refused talks, has trump threatened iran, is hormuz still closed
has iran refused talks, has trump threatened iran, is hormuz still closed
Iran Rejects Second Round of Talks With US - Reports
18:51 GMT 19.04.2026 (Updated: 18:58 GMT 19.04.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran has refused to participate in the second round of negotiations with the United States, Iran's IRNA news agency reported Sunday.
Earlier in the day, Donald Trump said his representatives were heading to Islamabad to take part in a new round of negotiations on Iran.
Separately, US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz said talks between the US and Iran would resume in the next 24 hours.
Also on Sunday, Iran's Tasnim News Agency reported that Iran would not resume talks with Washington until it lifted its maritime blockade of Iranian ports. The blockade prompted Iran to close the Hormuz Strait.
Trump threatened to renew strikes on Iranian civilian infrastructure if Tehran refused a "very fair and reasonable DEAL" proposed by the US side.