International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260419/iran-rejects-second-round-of-talks-with-us---reports-1124012779.html
Iran Rejects Second Round of Talks With US - Reports
Iran Rejects Second Round of Talks With US - Reports
Sputnik International
Iran has refused to participate in the second round of negotiations with the United States, Iran's IRNA news agency reported Sunday.
2026-04-19T18:51+0000
2026-04-19T18:58+0000
us-israel war on iran
donald trump
mike waltz
iran
islamabad
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/11/1124004110_0:131:3177:1918_1920x0_80_0_0_f45f18f0a37ce0dfd166a623a8d705bb.jpg
Earlier in the day, Donald Trump said his representatives were heading to Islamabad to take part in a new round of negotiations on Iran.Separately, US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz said talks between the US and Iran would resume in the next 24 hours.Also on Sunday, Iran's Tasnim News Agency reported that Iran would not resume talks with Washington until it lifted its maritime blockade of Iranian ports. The blockade prompted Iran to close the Hormuz Strait.Trump threatened to renew strikes on Iranian civilian infrastructure if Tehran refused a "very fair and reasonable DEAL" proposed by the US side.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260419/trump-renews-threat-of-strikes-on-iran-infrastructure-1124011744.html
iran
islamabad
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/11/1124004110_224:0:2955:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_50d949ef04fb63869985c8a4321933d9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
has iran refused talks, has trump threatened iran, is hormuz still closed
has iran refused talks, has trump threatened iran, is hormuz still closed

Iran Rejects Second Round of Talks With US - Reports

18:51 GMT 19.04.2026 (Updated: 18:58 GMT 19.04.2026)
© AP Photo / Kamran JebreiliA tourist couple watches the mountains in south of the Strait of Hormuz as the trading dhows and ships are docked on the Persian Gulf waters near the town of Khasab, in Oman
A tourist couple watches the mountains in south of the Strait of Hormuz as the trading dhows and ships are docked on the Persian Gulf waters near the town of Khasab, in Oman - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.04.2026
© AP Photo / Kamran Jebreili
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran has refused to participate in the second round of negotiations with the United States, Iran's IRNA news agency reported Sunday.
Earlier in the day, Donald Trump said his representatives were heading to Islamabad to take part in a new round of negotiations on Iran.
Separately, US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz said talks between the US and Iran would resume in the next 24 hours.
Also on Sunday, Iran's Tasnim News Agency reported that Iran would not resume talks with Washington until it lifted its maritime blockade of Iranian ports. The blockade prompted Iran to close the Hormuz Strait.
Trump threatened to renew strikes on Iranian civilian infrastructure if Tehran refused a "very fair and reasonable DEAL" proposed by the US side.
President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters during a meeting with the White House task force on the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.04.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Trump Renews Threat of Strikes on Iran Infrastructure
12:41 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала