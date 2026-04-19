https://sputnikglobe.com/20260419/iran-rejects-second-round-of-talks-with-us---reports-1124012779.html

Iran Rejects Second Round of Talks With US - Reports

Iran Rejects Second Round of Talks With US - Reports

Sputnik International

Iran has refused to participate in the second round of negotiations with the United States, Iran's IRNA news agency reported Sunday.

2026-04-19T18:51+0000

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2026-04-19T18:58+0000

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mike waltz

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Earlier in the day, Donald Trump said his representatives were heading to Islamabad to take part in a new round of negotiations on Iran.Separately, US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz said talks between the US and Iran would resume in the next 24 hours.Also on Sunday, Iran's Tasnim News Agency reported that Iran would not resume talks with Washington until it lifted its maritime blockade of Iranian ports. The blockade prompted Iran to close the Hormuz Strait.Trump threatened to renew strikes on Iranian civilian infrastructure if Tehran refused a "very fair and reasonable DEAL" proposed by the US side.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260419/trump-renews-threat-of-strikes-on-iran-infrastructure-1124011744.html

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has iran refused talks, has trump threatened iran, is hormuz still closed