https://sputnikglobe.com/20260419/trump-renews-threat-of-strikes-on-iran-infrastructure-1124011744.html
Trump Renews Threat of Strikes on Iran Infrastructure
Trump Renews Threat of Strikes on Iran Infrastructure
Sputnik International
Donald Trump has again threatened to strike Iran’s bridges and power plants if Tehran refuses a deal with Washington on unresolved disputes.
2026-04-19T12:41+0000
2026-04-19T12:41+0000
2026-04-19T12:41+0000
us-israel war on iran
donald trump
tehran
washington
truth social
us
iran
middle east
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/12/1123128193_0:40:3072:1767_1920x0_80_0_0_9f60f51ca25671c07f09ebe6e3794925.jpg
US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that his representatives are heading to Islamabad to participate in negotiations on Iran. "My Representatives are going to Islamabad, Pakistan - They will be there tomorrow evening, for Negotiations," Trump said on Truth Social."We’re offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL, and I hope they take it because, if they don’t, the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran. NO MORE MR. NICE GUY! They’ll come down fast, they’ll come down easy and, if they don’t take the DEAL, it will be my Honor to do what has to be done, which should have been done to Iran," Trump wrote on Truth Social.Trump ended the post by calling for the need to “stop Iran’s killing machine.”Similar threats were made earlier this spring. Trump later agreed to a 10-day ceasefire, after which the two sides held talks in Islamabad, though the negotiations ended without a breakthrough.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260410/trump-ahead-of-iran-talks-says-us-loading-up-ships-with-weapons-at-higher-level-1123969582.html
tehran
washington
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/12/1123128193_135:0:2866:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5925dacdf382b9de068cd52c6b961763.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
donald trump, trump iran threat, us iran tensions, iran nuclear deal, trump truth social, us strikes iran, iran power plants, iran bridges, washington tehran relations, middle east crisis, us foreign policy, trump latest statement, iran negotiations, islamabad talks, us iran ceasefire, trump news
donald trump, trump iran threat, us iran tensions, iran nuclear deal, trump truth social, us strikes iran, iran power plants, iran bridges, washington tehran relations, middle east crisis, us foreign policy, trump latest statement, iran negotiations, islamabad talks, us iran ceasefire, trump news
Trump Renews Threat of Strikes on Iran Infrastructure
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Donald Trump has again threatened to strike Iran’s bridges and power plants if Tehran refuses a deal with Washington on unresolved disputes.
US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that his representatives are heading to Islamabad to participate in negotiations on Iran.
"My Representatives are going to Islamabad, Pakistan - They will be there tomorrow evening, for Negotiations," Trump said on Truth Social.
"We’re offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL, and I hope they take it because, if they don’t, the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran. NO MORE MR. NICE GUY! They’ll come down fast, they’ll come down easy and, if they don’t take the DEAL, it will be my Honor to do what has to be done, which should have been done to Iran," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Trump ended the post by calling for the need to “stop Iran’s killing machine.”
Similar threats were made earlier this spring. Trump later agreed to a 10-day ceasefire, after which the two sides held talks in Islamabad, though the negotiations ended without a breakthrough.