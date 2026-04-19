https://sputnikglobe.com/20260419/trump-renews-threat-of-strikes-on-iran-infrastructure-1124011744.html

Trump Renews Threat of Strikes on Iran Infrastructure

Trump Renews Threat of Strikes on Iran Infrastructure

Sputnik International

Donald Trump has again threatened to strike Iran’s bridges and power plants if Tehran refuses a deal with Washington on unresolved disputes.

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US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that his representatives are heading to Islamabad to participate in negotiations on Iran. "My Representatives are going to Islamabad, Pakistan - They will be there tomorrow evening, for Negotiations," Trump said on Truth Social."We’re offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL, and I hope they take it because, if they don’t, the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran. NO MORE MR. NICE GUY! They’ll come down fast, they’ll come down easy and, if they don’t take the DEAL, it will be my Honor to do what has to be done, which should have been done to Iran," Trump wrote on Truth Social.Trump ended the post by calling for the need to “stop Iran’s killing machine.”Similar threats were made earlier this spring. Trump later agreed to a 10-day ceasefire, after which the two sides held talks in Islamabad, though the negotiations ended without a breakthrough.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260410/trump-ahead-of-iran-talks-says-us-loading-up-ships-with-weapons-at-higher-level-1123969582.html

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