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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260419/trump-renews-threat-of-strikes-on-iran-infrastructure-1124011744.html
Trump Renews Threat of Strikes on Iran Infrastructure
Trump Renews Threat of Strikes on Iran Infrastructure
Sputnik International
Donald Trump has again threatened to strike Iran’s bridges and power plants if Tehran refuses a deal with Washington on unresolved disputes.
2026-04-19T12:41+0000
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US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that his representatives are heading to Islamabad to participate in negotiations on Iran. "My Representatives are going to Islamabad, Pakistan - They will be there tomorrow evening, for Negotiations," Trump said on Truth Social."We’re offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL, and I hope they take it because, if they don’t, the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran. NO MORE MR. NICE GUY! They’ll come down fast, they’ll come down easy and, if they don’t take the DEAL, it will be my Honor to do what has to be done, which should have been done to Iran," Trump wrote on Truth Social.Trump ended the post by calling for the need to “stop Iran’s killing machine.”Similar threats were made earlier this spring. Trump later agreed to a 10-day ceasefire, after which the two sides held talks in Islamabad, though the negotiations ended without a breakthrough.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260410/trump-ahead-of-iran-talks-says-us-loading-up-ships-with-weapons-at-higher-level-1123969582.html
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Trump Renews Threat of Strikes on Iran Infrastructure

12:41 GMT 19.04.2026
© AP Photo / Evan VucciPresident Donald Trump answers questions from reporters during a meeting with the White House task force on the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, in Washington
President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters during a meeting with the White House task force on the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.04.2026
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Donald Trump has again threatened to strike Iran’s bridges and power plants if Tehran refuses a deal with Washington on unresolved disputes.
US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that his representatives are heading to Islamabad to participate in negotiations on Iran.
"My Representatives are going to Islamabad, Pakistan - They will be there tomorrow evening, for Negotiations," Trump said on Truth Social.
President Donald Trump speaks during the swearing in for Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.04.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Trump Ahead of Iran Talks Says US Loading Up Ships With Weapons at Higher Level
10 April, 16:04 GMT
"We’re offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL, and I hope they take it because, if they don’t, the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran. NO MORE MR. NICE GUY! They’ll come down fast, they’ll come down easy and, if they don’t take the DEAL, it will be my Honor to do what has to be done, which should have been done to Iran," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Trump ended the post by calling for the need to “stop Iran’s killing machine.”
Similar threats were made earlier this spring. Trump later agreed to a 10-day ceasefire, after which the two sides held talks in Islamabad, though the negotiations ended without a breakthrough.
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