https://sputnikglobe.com/20260419/russian-response-to-nato-actions-in-arctic-will-not-take-long---deputy-foreign-minister-1124011255.html

Russian Response to NATO Actions in Arctic Will Not Take Long - Deputy Foreign Minister

Russian Response to NATO Actions in Arctic Will Not Take Long - Deputy Foreign Minister

Sputnik International

Russia's response to NATO's challenges in the Arctic will not take long as it has "enough opportunities," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said in an interview with Sputnik.

2026-04-19T10:18+0000

2026-04-19T10:18+0000

2026-04-19T10:18+0000

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"Our response to these challenges will not be long in coming. We have enough opportunities to respond in a timely and adequate manner to the threats posed by NATO to our security and interests," Grushko said. In recent years, Russia has been flagging up NATO's unprecedented activity and buildup of troops near its western borders. The Kremlin has stated that Russia does not threaten anyone, but would not ignore actions that are potentially dangerous to its interests.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/west-must-end-nato-expansion-policy-because-russia-capable-of-stopping-it-anyway---orban-1123893927.html

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