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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260419/russian-response-to-nato-actions-in-arctic-will-not-take-long---deputy-foreign-minister-1124011255.html
Russian Response to NATO Actions in Arctic Will Not Take Long - Deputy Foreign Minister
Russian Response to NATO Actions in Arctic Will Not Take Long - Deputy Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
Russia's response to NATO's challenges in the Arctic will not take long as it has "enough opportunities," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said in an interview with Sputnik.
2026-04-19T10:18+0000
2026-04-19T10:18+0000
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"Our response to these challenges will not be long in coming. We have enough opportunities to respond in a timely and adequate manner to the threats posed by NATO to our security and interests," Grushko said. In recent years, Russia has been flagging up NATO's unprecedented activity and buildup of troops near its western borders. The Kremlin has stated that Russia does not threaten anyone, but would not ignore actions that are potentially dangerous to its interests.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/west-must-end-nato-expansion-policy-because-russia-capable-of-stopping-it-anyway---orban-1123893927.html
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russian response to nato actions in arctic, russian deputy foreign minister alexander grushko, russian response
russian response to nato actions in arctic, russian deputy foreign minister alexander grushko, russian response

Russian Response to NATO Actions in Arctic Will Not Take Long - Deputy Foreign Minister

10:18 GMT 19.04.2026
© Sputnik / Anna Yudina / Go to the mediabankRussian polar explorers work to set up a new drifting station in the Arctic
Russian polar explorers work to set up a new drifting station in the Arctic - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.04.2026
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MOSCOW 19 (Sputnik) - Russia's response to NATO's challenges in the Arctic will not take long as it has "enough opportunities," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said in an interview with Sputnik.
"Our response to these challenges will not be long in coming. We have enough opportunities to respond in a timely and adequate manner to the threats posed by NATO to our security and interests," Grushko said.
In recent years, Russia has been flagging up NATO's unprecedented activity and buildup of troops near its western borders. The Kremlin has stated that Russia does not threaten anyone, but would not ignore actions that are potentially dangerous to its interests.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban reacts during a press statement at the Carmelite Monastery in the Buda Castle in Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, April 3, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2026
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