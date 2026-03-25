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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/west-must-end-nato-expansion-policy-because-russia-capable-of-stopping-it-anyway---orban-1123893927.html
West Must End NATO Expansion Policy Because Russia Capable of Stopping It Anyway - Orban
West Must End NATO Expansion Policy Because Russia Capable of Stopping It Anyway - Orban
Sputnik International
The West must end NATO's policy of the eastward expansion because Russia is capable of stopping it anyway, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday.
2026-03-25T14:32+0000
2026-03-25T14:32+0000
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"That was 2008. That was the point when I changed my mind on Russia. Because in 2008, on the Bucharest summit, there was an idea that Ukraine should be a member of NATO ... Why it was stopped by the Europeans? Because the Russian influence was strong on them, which for me meant that now Russia is strong enough to stop it [NATO expansion]," Orban said in an interview with blogger Mario Nawfal, adding that he still supports this point of view as Russia is still strong.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251211/nato-secretary-general-sidesteps-question-on-alliance-expansion-amid-us-criticism-1123277061.html
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west must end nato expansion, hungarian prime minister viktor orban, russia is capable of stopping
west must end nato expansion, hungarian prime minister viktor orban, russia is capable of stopping

West Must End NATO Expansion Policy Because Russia Capable of Stopping It Anyway - Orban

14:32 GMT 25.03.2026
© AP Photo / Denes ErdosHungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban reacts during a press statement at the Carmelite Monastery in the Buda Castle in Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, April 3, 2025.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban reacts during a press statement at the Carmelite Monastery in the Buda Castle in Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, April 3, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2026
© AP Photo / Denes Erdos
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The West must end NATO's policy of the eastward expansion because Russia is capable of stopping it anyway, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday.
"That was 2008. That was the point when I changed my mind on Russia. Because in 2008, on the Bucharest summit, there was an idea that Ukraine should be a member of NATO ... Why it was stopped by the Europeans? Because the Russian influence was strong on them, which for me meant that now Russia is strong enough to stop it [NATO expansion]," Orban said in an interview with blogger Mario Nawfal, adding that he still supports this point of view as Russia is still strong.
NATO flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.12.2025
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