https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/west-must-end-nato-expansion-policy-because-russia-capable-of-stopping-it-anyway---orban-1123893927.html
West Must End NATO Expansion Policy Because Russia Capable of Stopping It Anyway - Orban
West Must End NATO Expansion Policy Because Russia Capable of Stopping It Anyway - Orban
Sputnik International
The West must end NATO's policy of the eastward expansion because Russia is capable of stopping it anyway, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday.
2026-03-25T14:32+0000
2026-03-25T14:32+0000
2026-03-25T14:32+0000
world
russia
viktor orban
bucharest
nato
ukraine
nato expansion
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/13/1122812128_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_838ab3320eada0454dc1760e1f815c71.jpg
"That was 2008. That was the point when I changed my mind on Russia. Because in 2008, on the Bucharest summit, there was an idea that Ukraine should be a member of NATO ... Why it was stopped by the Europeans? Because the Russian influence was strong on them, which for me meant that now Russia is strong enough to stop it [NATO expansion]," Orban said in an interview with blogger Mario Nawfal, adding that he still supports this point of view as Russia is still strong.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251211/nato-secretary-general-sidesteps-question-on-alliance-expansion-amid-us-criticism-1123277061.html
russia
bucharest
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/13/1122812128_80:0:2811:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_71bd876f126bdfdea2c6436512ae11e7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
west must end nato expansion, hungarian prime minister viktor orban, russia is capable of stopping
west must end nato expansion, hungarian prime minister viktor orban, russia is capable of stopping
West Must End NATO Expansion Policy Because Russia Capable of Stopping It Anyway - Orban
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The West must end NATO's policy of the eastward expansion because Russia is capable of stopping it anyway, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday.
"That was 2008. That was the point when I changed my mind on Russia. Because in 2008, on the Bucharest summit, there was an idea that Ukraine should be a member of NATO
... Why it was stopped by the Europeans? Because the Russian influence was strong on them, which for me meant that now Russia is strong enough to stop it [NATO expansion]," Orban said in an interview with blogger Mario Nawfal, adding that he still supports this point of view as Russia is still strong.
11 December 2025, 14:28 GMT