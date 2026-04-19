https://sputnikglobe.com/20260419/us-ambassador-to-un-says-washington-considering-all-options-regarding-iran-1124012253.html
US Ambassador to UN Says Washington Considering All Options Regarding Iran
US Ambassador to UN Says Washington Considering All Options Regarding Iran
Sputnik International
US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz on Sunday said that Washington is considering all options regarding possible actions against Iran, including destroying its infrastructure.
2026-04-19T14:32+0000
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"Unlike his predecessor, [US] President [Donald] Trump doesn't publicly take options off the table and tell our adversaries what he's not going to do, therefore giving them leverage. So, all options are on the table. We could take that [Iranian] infrastructure out relatively easily," Waltz told ABC News.
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us ambassador to un, considering all options regarding iran, destroying its infrastructure
us ambassador to un, considering all options regarding iran, destroying its infrastructure
US Ambassador to UN Says Washington Considering All Options Regarding Iran
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz on Sunday said that Washington is considering all options regarding possible actions against Iran, including destroying its infrastructure.
"Unlike his predecessor, [US] President [Donald] Trump
doesn't publicly take options off the table and tell our adversaries what he's not going to do, therefore giving them leverage. So, all options are on the table. We could take that [Iranian] infrastructure out relatively easily," Waltz told ABC News.