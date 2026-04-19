https://sputnikglobe.com/20260419/us-ambassador-to-un-says-washington-considering-all-options-regarding-iran-1124012253.html

US Ambassador to UN Says Washington Considering All Options Regarding Iran

US Ambassador to UN Says Washington Considering All Options Regarding Iran

Sputnik International

US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz on Sunday said that Washington is considering all options regarding possible actions against Iran, including destroying its infrastructure.

2026-04-19T14:32+0000

2026-04-19T14:32+0000

2026-04-19T14:32+0000

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"Unlike his predecessor, [US] President [Donald] Trump doesn't publicly take options off the table and tell our adversaries what he's not going to do, therefore giving them leverage. So, all options are on the table. We could take that [Iranian] infrastructure out relatively easily," Waltz told ABC News.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260419/no-red-lines-the-real-secret-of-irans-newfound-geographic-power-1124011888.html

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us ambassador to un, considering all options regarding iran, destroying its infrastructure