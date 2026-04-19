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The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
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US Ambassador to UN Says Washington Considering All Options Regarding Iran
US Ambassador to UN Says Washington Considering All Options Regarding Iran
Sputnik International
US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz on Sunday said that Washington is considering all options regarding possible actions against Iran, including destroying its infrastructure.
2026-04-19T14:32+0000
2026-04-19T14:32+0000
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"Unlike his predecessor, [US] President [Donald] Trump doesn't publicly take options off the table and tell our adversaries what he's not going to do, therefore giving them leverage. So, all options are on the table. We could take that [Iranian] infrastructure out relatively easily," Waltz told ABC News.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260419/no-red-lines-the-real-secret-of-irans-newfound-geographic-power-1124011888.html
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us ambassador to un, considering all options regarding iran, destroying its infrastructure
us ambassador to un, considering all options regarding iran, destroying its infrastructure

US Ambassador to UN Says Washington Considering All Options Regarding Iran

14:32 GMT 19.04.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiAn Iranian flag is placed among the ruins of a police station struck Monday during the U.S.–Israeli military campaign in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
An Iranian flag is placed among the ruins of a police station struck Monday during the U.S.–Israeli military campaign in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.04.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz on Sunday said that Washington is considering all options regarding possible actions against Iran, including destroying its infrastructure.
"Unlike his predecessor, [US] President [Donald] Trump doesn't publicly take options off the table and tell our adversaries what he's not going to do, therefore giving them leverage. So, all options are on the table. We could take that [Iranian] infrastructure out relatively easily," Waltz told ABC News.
IRGC Navy missile boats depart for snap drills, August 2, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.04.2026
Analysis
'No Red Lines': The Real Secret of Iran's Newfound Geographic Power
13:36 GMT
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