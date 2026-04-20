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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260420/hormuz-crisis-spread-to-bab-al-mandab-strait-of-malacca-would-wipe-out-the-world-economy-1124015179.html
Hormuz Crisis’ Spread to Bab al-Mandab, Strait of Malacca Would Wipe Out the World Economy
Hormuz Crisis’ Spread to Bab al-Mandab, Strait of Malacca Would Wipe Out the World Economy
Sputnik International
The three strategic chokepoints are “critical passageways where a lot of trade, a lot of energy flows take place,” and prolonged closure would have a “huge impact in terms of energy prices…GDP growth, employment,” and could trigger a global recession or depression, says financial analyst Syed Javed Hassan.
2026-04-20T17:30+0000
2026-04-20T17:30+0000
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Malacca Strait, just 2 km wide at its narrowest point and heavily congested, accounts for 20-25% of global energy flows, and 25-30% of trade.Its sudden cutoff would have immediate and severe impact on “just about every sphere of life” – particularly in East Asia's major industrial economies, including Japan, South Korea, and in the long term - China, Hassan, the former chairman of the Pakistan-based Economic Advisory Group, says.The Hormuz crisis has put the world on an "escalation ladder," according to the analyst, who says Bab al-Mandab will be the first step up, "starting...a chain" that could ultimately escalate to the Malacca Strait.Ali Akbar Velayati, an advisor on international affairs to Iran's Supreme Leader, warned in an X post on Sunday that "the era of security being imposed from across the oceans has ended.""Today, not only is the security of Hormuz and Malacca ensured under the power of us and our strategic partners, but the security of Bab al-Mandeb is also in the hands of the Ansar Allah brothers. Any mischief will receive a chain of responses," Velayati wrote.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260420/iran-slams-us-attack-on-merchant-ship-as-act-of-aggression-1124013888.html
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Blocking the Malacca Strait will be even worse than Hormuz crisis - expert
Sputnik International
Blocking the Malacca Strait will be even worse than Hormuz crisis - expert
2026-04-20T17:30+0000
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will iran close malacca strait, will hormuz crisis spread to malacca strait
will iran close malacca strait, will hormuz crisis spread to malacca strait

Hormuz Crisis’ Spread to Bab al-Mandab, Strait of Malacca Would Wipe Out the World Economy

17:30 GMT 20.04.2026
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The three strategic chokepoints are “critical passageways where a lot of trade, a lot of energy flows take place,” and prolonged closure would have a “huge impact in terms of energy prices…GDP growth, employment,” and could trigger a global recession or depression, says financial analyst Syed Javed Hassan.
Malacca Strait, just 2 km wide at its narrowest point and heavily congested, accounts for 20-25% of global energy flows, and 25-30% of trade.
Its sudden cutoff would have immediate and severe impact on “just about every sphere of life” – particularly in East Asia's major industrial economies, including Japan, South Korea, and in the long term - China, Hassan, the former chairman of the Pakistan-based Economic Advisory Group, says.
The Hormuz crisis has put the world on an "escalation ladder," according to the analyst, who says Bab al-Mandab will be the first step up, "starting...a chain" that could ultimately escalate to the Malacca Strait.
"The very thought" of the latter's closure could "scare the markets," as Asia "would be cut off from much of the supplies it's now getting from alternative sources other than the Gulf," Hassan says.
Ali Akbar Velayati, an advisor on international affairs to Iran's Supreme Leader, warned in an X post on Sunday that "the era of security being imposed from across the oceans has ended."
"Today, not only is the security of Hormuz and Malacca ensured under the power of us and our strategic partners, but the security of Bab al-Mandeb is also in the hands of the Ansar Allah brothers. Any mischief will receive a chain of responses," Velayati wrote.
Tankers anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Qeshm Island, Iran, April 18, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.04.2026
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