https://sputnikglobe.com/20260420/iran-slams-us-attack-on-merchant-ship-as-act-of-aggression-1124013888.html

Iran Slams US Attack on Merchant Ship as Act of Aggression

Iran Slams US Attack on Merchant Ship as Act of Aggression

Sputnik International

By continually violating the ceasefire, the United States has demonstrated that it is not serious about the diplomatic process, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei underscored.

2026-04-20T08:21+0000

2026-04-20T08:21+0000

2026-04-20T08:21+0000

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By continually violating the ceasefire, the United States has demonstrated that it is not serious about the diplomatic process, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei underscored.This clear discrepancy between words and actions deepens the Iranian people's mistrust of US intentions, according to him.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260419/iran-rejects-second-round-of-talks-with-us---reports-1124012779.html

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