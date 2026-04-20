https://sputnikglobe.com/20260420/iran-slams-us-attack-on-merchant-ship-as-act-of-aggression-1124013888.html
Iran Slams US Attack on Merchant Ship as Act of Aggression
Iran Slams US Attack on Merchant Ship as Act of Aggression
Sputnik International
By continually violating the ceasefire, the United States has demonstrated that it is not serious about the diplomatic process, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei underscored.
2026-04-20T08:21+0000
2026-04-20T08:21+0000
2026-04-20T08:21+0000
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By continually violating the ceasefire, the United States has demonstrated that it is not serious about the diplomatic process, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei underscored.This clear discrepancy between words and actions deepens the Iranian people's mistrust of US intentions, according to him.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260419/iran-rejects-second-round-of-talks-with-us---reports-1124012779.html
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us-iran ceasefire, us attack against iranian mercgant ship, iranian people, talks between iran and the us
Iran Slams US Attack on Merchant Ship as Act of Aggression
Iran’s joint military command pledged that Tehran would respond soon and called the US attack against an Iranian-flagged container ship near the Strait of Hormuz an act of piracy that violated the ceasefire that has been in place since April 8.
By continually violating the ceasefire, the United States has demonstrated that it is not serious about the diplomatic process
, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei underscored.
“The US’ recent actions, including violating agreements with Lebanon and attempting to impose a naval blockade on Iran, which led to the attack on an Iranian merchant vessel, are a clear example of Washington’s ‘aggressive actions’ mentioned by United Nations resolutions,” Baghaei noted.
This clear discrepancy between words and actions deepens the Iranian people's mistrust of US intentions, according to him.
“Therefore, Iran, acting in accordance with its national interests, will make an appropriate decision regarding the continuation of the negotiation process” between Iran and the US, Baghaei concluded.