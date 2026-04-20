https://sputnikglobe.com/20260420/iranian-armed-forces-vow-swift-response-to-us-seizure-of-iranian-vessel-in-gulf-of-oman-1124013200.html

Iranian Armed Forces Vow Swift Response to US Seizure of Iranian Vessel in Gulf of Oman

Iranian Armed Forces Vow Swift Response to US Seizure of Iranian Vessel in Gulf of Oman

Sputnik International

A spokesman for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Military Command said that Iran would respond swiftly to the seizure of an Iranian vessel by the US military in the Gulf of Oman.

2026-04-20T03:38+0000

2026-04-20T03:38+0000

2026-04-20T04:37+0000

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Earlier, US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the seizure of the Iranian merchant vessel Touska, which was attempting to break the US blockade in the Gulf of Oman. According to the command, the ship is currently under US control. "We warn ‌that the armed ‌forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will ⁠soon respond and ​retaliate against ⁠this armed piracy by ⁠the US military," a spokesman for the Iranian military command said, as quoted by Reuters. On April 13, the US Navy began blockading all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on both sides of the Strait of Hormuz, which accounts for approximately 20% of the world's oil, petroleum products, and LNG supplies. Washington maintains that non-Iranian vessels are free to transit the Strait of Hormuz as long as they do not pay Tehran a toll. Iranian authorities have not announced the imposition of a toll, but have discussed such plans.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260418/iran-closes-strait-of-hormuz-if-us-continues-its-naval-blockade---irgc-1124010245.html

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us blockade, hormuz blokade, us-iran war, iran-us war, us centcom