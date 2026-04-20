https://sputnikglobe.com/20260420/israeli-army-announces-investigation-after-soldier-smashed-jesus-christ-statue-in-lebanon-1124013085.html

Israeli Army Announces Investigation After Soldier Smashed Jesus Christ Statue in Lebanon

Israeli Army Announces Investigation After Soldier Smashed Jesus Christ Statue in Lebanon

Sputnik International

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) acknowledged that an Israeli soldier had indeed smashed a statue of Jesus Christ in Lebanon and said that an investigation was underway.

2026-04-20T03:15+0000

2026-04-20T03:15+0000

2026-04-20T04:37+0000

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Earlier, the Lebanese news portal Lebanon Debate reported that an Israeli soldier had smashed a statue of Jesus Christ in the settlement of Dibel in southern Lebanon. "Following the completion of an initial examination regarding a photograph published earlier today of an IDF soldier harming a Christian symbol, it was determined that the photograph depicts an IDF soldier operating in southern Lebanon. The IDF views the incident with great severity and emphasizes that the soldier’s conduct is wholly inconsistent with the values expected of its troops," the IDF said in a statement. The IDF also said it was working to assist the community in restoring the statue to its place. Based on the investigation, appropriate action will be taken against those involved, it added.

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