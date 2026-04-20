International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260420/israeli-army-announces-investigation-after-soldier-smashed-jesus-christ-statue-in-lebanon-1124013085.html
Israeli Army Announces Investigation After Soldier Smashed Jesus Christ Statue in Lebanon
Israeli Army Announces Investigation After Soldier Smashed Jesus Christ Statue in Lebanon
Sputnik International
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) acknowledged that an Israeli soldier had indeed smashed a statue of Jesus Christ in Lebanon and said that an investigation was underway.
2026-04-20T03:15+0000
2026-04-20T04:37+0000
world
middle east
israel
lebanon
israel defense forces (idf)
christianity
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0d/1120130972_0:198:3072:1926_1920x0_80_0_0_d7504e693dbbc4b33f867a5a7d0fc673.jpg
Earlier, the Lebanese news portal Lebanon Debate reported that an Israeli soldier had smashed a statue of Jesus Christ in the settlement of Dibel in southern Lebanon. "Following the completion of an initial examination regarding a photograph published earlier today of an IDF soldier harming a Christian symbol, it was determined that the photograph depicts an IDF soldier operating in southern Lebanon. The IDF views the incident with great severity and emphasizes that the soldier’s conduct is wholly inconsistent with the values expected of its troops," the IDF said in a statement. The IDF also said it was working to assist the community in restoring the statue to its place. Based on the investigation, appropriate action will be taken against those involved, it added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260418/israel-launches-strikes-on-lebanon-after-ceasefire-takes-effect-1124009296.html
israel
lebanon
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0d/1120130972_181:0:2912:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9a593bf8684f33ed30c260f2639eb14f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel in lebanon, idf crimes, israel and christianity, idf operations,
israel in lebanon, idf crimes, israel and christianity, idf operations,

Israeli Army Announces Investigation After Soldier Smashed Jesus Christ Statue in Lebanon

03:15 GMT 20.04.2026 (Updated: 04:37 GMT 20.04.2026)
© AP Photo / Ohad ZwigenbergIsraeli soldiers are seen near the Gaza Strip border in southern Israel, Monday, March 4, 2024
Israeli soldiers are seen near the Gaza Strip border in southern Israel, Monday, March 4, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.04.2026
© AP Photo / Ohad Zwigenberg
Subscribe
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) acknowledged that an Israeli soldier had indeed smashed a statue of Jesus Christ in Lebanon and said that an investigation was underway.
Earlier, the Lebanese news portal Lebanon Debate reported that an Israeli soldier had smashed a statue of Jesus Christ in the settlement of Dibel in southern Lebanon.
A man stands atop the rubble as smoke rises from a building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, Saturday, March 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.04.2026
World
Israel Launches Strikes on Lebanon After Ceasefire Takes Effect
18 April, 14:31 GMT
"Following the completion of an initial examination regarding a photograph published earlier today of an IDF soldier harming a Christian symbol, it was determined that the photograph depicts an IDF soldier operating in southern Lebanon. The IDF views the incident with great severity and emphasizes that the soldier’s conduct is wholly inconsistent with the values expected of its troops," the IDF said in a statement.
The IDF also said it was working to assist the community in restoring the statue to its place. Based on the investigation, appropriate action will be taken against those involved, it added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала