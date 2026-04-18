https://sputnikglobe.com/20260418/israel-launches-strikes-on-lebanon-after-ceasefire-takes-effect-1124009296.html

Israel Launches Strikes on Lebanon After Ceasefire Takes Effect

Israel Launches Strikes on Lebanon After Ceasefire Takes Effect

Sputnik International

Israel has carried out several strikes on southern Lebanon since the ceasefire agreement came into effect, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday.

2026-04-18T14:31+0000

2026-04-18T14:31+0000

2026-04-18T14:31+0000

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"Since the ceasefire came into effect, IDF soldiers south of the Yellow Line in southern Lebanon have identified in several incidents in which terrorists violated the ceasefire understandings by approaching from north of the Yellow Line toward IDF soldiers, posing an immediate threat. Following their identification, and in order to remove the threat, the Israeli Air Force, together with ground forces, conducted precise strikes against the terrorists," the IDF said on Telegram. US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to a 10-day ceasefire starting 21:00 GMT in an effort to achieve peace. Netanyahu said the Israeli army would control a 10-kilometer-deep buffer zone in southern Lebanon and that he did not intend to comply with any of the demands of Hezbollah. On Friday, Lebanese news agency NNA reported that Israel struck a settlement in southern Lebanon, once again violating the ceasefire.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260410/idf-chief-of-staff-approves-continuation-of-israeli-operation-in-southern-lebanon-1123966713.html

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israel launches strikes, ceasefire takes effect, israel defense forces, ceasefire agreement