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When it Comes to the War and Negotiations With the US, IRGC is in Charge and Here’s Why
When it Comes to the War and Negotiations With the US, IRGC is in Charge and Here’s Why
Sputnik International
After Khamenei and other top leaders and commanders were killed on February 28, “it took Iran 10 minutes to retaliate” and start targeting US bases across the Gulf and in Israel, says veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier.
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For Iran, diplomacy always remains “on the table,” but not if it’s conducted in a impetuous way – trying to squeeze negotiations on the “nuclear issue” that took years into “48 hours,” as the current US administration seeks.“It’s certainly not up for the Americans to dictate who the Iranians can be allied to,” the observer stressed, pointing to growing concerns among Arab Gulf states about the utility of hosting US troops at bases that can’t defend themselves or their countries, and want them to pay for their presence to boot.
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When it Comes to the War and Negotiations With the US, IRGC is in Charge and Here’s Why
Sputnik International
When it Comes to the War and Negotiations With the US, IRGC is in Charge and Here’s Why
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who is in charge in iran, is irgc in charge
who is in charge in iran, is irgc in charge
When it Comes to the War and Negotiations With the US, IRGC is in Charge and Here’s Why
18:31 GMT 20.04.2026 (Updated: 18:37 GMT 20.04.2026)
After Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other top leaders and commanders were killed on February 28, “it took Iran 10 minutes to retaliate” and start targeting US bases across the Gulf and in Israel, says veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier.
“Therefore, the IRGC is the one running the show,” Magnier told Sputnik.
For Iran, diplomacy always remains “on the table,” but not if it’s conducted in a impetuous way – trying to squeeze negotiations on the “nuclear issue” that took years into “48 hours,” as the current US administration seeks.
Washington’s demands are a non-starter, according to Magnier, who says Iran will “never give up on its right to enrich” uranium, its existing stockpiles, dismantle its missile program, or stop supporting its regional allies.
“It’s certainly not up for the Americans to dictate who the Iranians can be allied to,” the observer stressed, pointing to growing concerns among Arab Gulf states about the utility of hosting US troops at bases that can’t defend themselves or their countries, and want them to pay for their presence to boot.
“The consequences of this war are huge on the Americans in the Middle East. The Americans are thinking a magic wand – just by putting it on the table in Pakistan,” will lead to “an immediate deal with Iran. It’s not going to happen,” Magnier summed up.