https://sputnikglobe.com/20260420/when-it-comes-to-the-war-and-negotiations-with-the-us-irgc-is-in-charge-and-heres-why-1124015708.html

When it Comes to the War and Negotiations With the US, IRGC is in Charge and Here’s Why

When it Comes to the War and Negotiations With the US, IRGC is in Charge and Here’s Why

Sputnik International

After Khamenei and other top leaders and commanders were killed on February 28, “it took Iran 10 minutes to retaliate” and start targeting US bases across the Gulf and in Israel, says veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier.

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elijah j. magnier

military & intelligence

israel

iran

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For Iran, diplomacy always remains “on the table,” but not if it’s conducted in a impetuous way – trying to squeeze negotiations on the “nuclear issue” that took years into “48 hours,” as the current US administration seeks.“It’s certainly not up for the Americans to dictate who the Iranians can be allied to,” the observer stressed, pointing to growing concerns among Arab Gulf states about the utility of hosting US troops at bases that can’t defend themselves or their countries, and want them to pay for their presence to boot.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260420/iran-postpones-response-to-us-attack-on-merchant-ship-to-protect-crews-families--1124015327.html

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When it Comes to the War and Negotiations With the US, IRGC is in Charge and Here’s Why Sputnik International When it Comes to the War and Negotiations With the US, IRGC is in Charge and Here’s Why 2026-04-20T18:31+0000 true PT3M38S

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who is in charge in iran, is irgc in charge