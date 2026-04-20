https://sputnikglobe.com/20260420/iran-postpones-response-to-us-attack-on-merchant-ship-to-protect-crews-families--1124015327.html

Iran Postpones Response to US Attack on Merchant Ship to Protect Crew’s Families

Iran Postpones Response to US Attack on Merchant Ship to Protect Crew’s Families

Sputnik International

Iran was poised and ready to retaliate against a recent US attack on the Iranian Touska container vessel in the Gulf of Oman, the Iranian Armed Forces’ Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters stated.

2026-04-20T14:50+0000

2026-04-20T14:50+0000

2026-04-20T14:50+0000

us-israel war on iran

iran

gulf of oman

us

us army

vessel

naval vessel

attack

response

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0b/0e/1081163985_0:71:3318:1937_1920x0_80_0_0_3172d4937f25c802f5ba69da643f7fb8.jpg

"But due to the presence of some family members of the ship’s crew on board, an operational response was delayed so as to protect their lives and security." Iranian forces will conduct the necessary action against the “terrorist US military” as soon as the safety of the families and crew members is fully ensured, the statement added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260420/iranian-armed-forces-vow-swift-response-to-us-seizure-of-iranian-vessel-in-gulf-of-oman-1124013200.html

iran

gulf of oman

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran postpones response to us attack, merchant ship, us attack on the iranian touska container vessel, gulf of oman,