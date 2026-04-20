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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260420/iran-postpones-response-to-us-attack-on-merchant-ship-to-protect-crews-families--1124015327.html
Iran Postpones Response to US Attack on Merchant Ship to Protect Crew’s Families
Iran Postpones Response to US Attack on Merchant Ship to Protect Crew’s Families
Sputnik International
Iran was poised and ready to retaliate against a recent US attack on the Iranian Touska container vessel in the Gulf of Oman, the Iranian Armed Forces’ Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters stated.
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"But due to the presence of some family members of the ship’s crew on board, an operational response was delayed so as to protect their lives and security." Iranian forces will conduct the necessary action against the “terrorist US military” as soon as the safety of the families and crew members is fully ensured, the statement added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260420/iranian-armed-forces-vow-swift-response-to-us-seizure-of-iranian-vessel-in-gulf-of-oman-1124013200.html
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iran postpones response to us attack, merchant ship, us attack on the iranian touska container vessel, gulf of oman,
iran postpones response to us attack, merchant ship, us attack on the iranian touska container vessel, gulf of oman,

Iran Postpones Response to US Attack on Merchant Ship to Protect Crew’s Families

14:50 GMT 20.04.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi In this March 31, 2020, file photo, Iran's national flag waves as Milad telecommunications tower and buildings are seen in Tehran, Iran
 In this March 31, 2020, file photo, Iran's national flag waves as Milad telecommunications tower and buildings are seen in Tehran, Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.04.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
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Iran was poised and ready to retaliate against a recent US attack on the Iranian Touska container vessel in the Gulf of Oman, the Iranian Armed Forces’ Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters stated.
"But due to the presence of some family members of the ship’s crew on board, an operational response was delayed so as to protect their lives and security."
Iranian forces will conduct the necessary action against the “terrorist US military” as soon as the safety of the families and crew members is fully ensured, the statement added.
Ормузский пролив - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.04.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iranian Armed Forces Vow Swift Response to US Seizure of Iranian Vessel in Gulf of Oman
03:38 GMT
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