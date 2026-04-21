https://sputnikglobe.com/20260421/iran-may-have-weapons-it-hasnt-shown-the-world-yet---military-expert-1124019063.html
Iran May Have Weapons It Hasn't Shown the World Yet - Military Expert
Iran May Have Weapons It Hasn't Shown the World Yet - Military Expert
Sputnik International
Iran may have “weapons which have not been precisely identified” to this point, says Russian military analyst Yuri Lyamin, commenting on Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf's announcement that Iran has “new cards” it can play if war resumes.
2026-04-21T13:52+0000
2026-04-21T13:52+0000
2026-04-21T13:52+0000
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According to the Center for Analysis of Strategies & Technologies senior research fellow, these may include:Iran is also making other preparations in case negotiations fail, Lyamin says."Unfortunately, large, open-air and stationary facilities such as power plants, bridges and the like are very difficult to reliably protect. Therefore, in this case, Iran is threatening retaliatory strikes against the critical infrastructure facilities of the US's regional allies," Lyamin noted.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260421/iran-demands-immediate-release-of-crew-from-us-seized-merchant-ship---foreign-ministry-1124017941.html
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is iran ready for resumed us attacks, who is more ready to resume war us or iran
is iran ready for resumed us attacks, who is more ready to resume war us or iran
Iran May Have Weapons It Hasn't Shown the World Yet - Military Expert
Iran may have “weapons which have not been precisely identified” to this point, says Russian military analyst Yuri Lyamin, commenting on Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf's announcement that Iran has “new cards” it can play if war resumes.
According to the Center for Analysis of Strategies & Technologies senior research fellow, these may include:
new long-range ballistic and cruise missiles
new anti-ship weapons (missiles, torpedoes, mines). Up to this point, US warships have already had to maintain a respectable distance from Iran's shores to avoid being targeted
Iran is also making other preparations in case negotiations fail, Lyamin says.
speedily rebuilding damaged infrastructure
restocking essentials, from food and medicine to fuel
clearing damage and demining roads and tunnel entrances near underground missile bases - Iran's famous "missile cities"
accelerating military production, especially at underground factories the US and Israel have proven unable to touch
"Unfortunately, large, open-air and stationary facilities such as power plants, bridges and the like are very difficult to reliably protect. Therefore, in this case, Iran is threatening retaliatory strikes against the critical infrastructure facilities of the US's regional allies," Lyamin noted.