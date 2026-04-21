https://sputnikglobe.com/20260421/iran-may-have-weapons-it-hasnt-shown-the-world-yet---military-expert-1124019063.html

Iran May Have Weapons It Hasn't Shown the World Yet - Military Expert

Iran May Have Weapons It Hasn't Shown the World Yet - Military Expert

Sputnik International

Iran may have “weapons which have not been precisely identified” to this point, says Russian military analyst Yuri Lyamin, commenting on Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf's announcement that Iran has “new cards” it can play if war resumes.

2026-04-21T13:52+0000

2026-04-21T13:52+0000

2026-04-21T13:52+0000

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According to the Center for Analysis of Strategies & Technologies senior research fellow, these may include:Iran is also making other preparations in case negotiations fail, Lyamin says."Unfortunately, large, open-air and stationary facilities such as power plants, bridges and the like are very difficult to reliably protect. Therefore, in this case, Iran is threatening retaliatory strikes against the critical infrastructure facilities of the US's regional allies," Lyamin noted.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260421/iran-demands-immediate-release-of-crew-from-us-seized-merchant-ship---foreign-ministry-1124017941.html

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is iran ready for resumed us attacks, who is more ready to resume war us or iran