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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260421/iran-demands-immediate-release-of-crew-from-us-seized-merchant-ship---foreign-ministry-1124017941.html
Iran Demands Immediate Release of Crew From US-Seized Merchant Ship - Foreign Ministry
Iran Demands Immediate Release of Crew From US-Seized Merchant Ship - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Tehran is demanding the prompt release of crew members from the Iranian-flagged merchant vessel Touska, seized by the United States in the Gulf of Oman, as well as the crew families aboard, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
2026-04-21T08:31+0000
2026-04-21T08:31+0000
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"The Islamic Republic of Iran, warning of the grave consequences from these unlawful and criminal actions by the United States, insists on the need for the immediate release of the Iranian vessel, its crew and families," the statement read. Tehran strongly condemned the seizure, calling the US actions maritime piracy and a breach not only of the UN Charter and international law principles, but also of the ceasefire, the ministry said. On Monday, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, a spokesperson for the Khatam Al-Anbiya central headquarters of the Iranian military command, said that Tehran would pursue the "necessary actions" against US forces once assured of the hijacked vessel’s crew safety. On Sunday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the seizure of the Touska, which had attempted to breach the US blockade in the Gulf of Oman. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended without result. While no resumption of hostilities was announced, the United States began a blockade of Iranian ports. Mediators are attempting to organize a new round of talks.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260420/iranian-armed-forces-vow-swift-response-to-us-seizure-of-iranian-vessel-in-gulf-of-oman-1124013200.html
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us-seized merchant ship, iranian-flagged merchant vessel touska, seized by the united states in the gulf of oman, immediate release of crew
us-seized merchant ship, iranian-flagged merchant vessel touska, seized by the united states in the gulf of oman, immediate release of crew

Iran Demands Immediate Release of Crew From US-Seized Merchant Ship - Foreign Ministry

08:31 GMT 21.04.2026
© Sputnik / Andrey Stenin / Go to the mediabankIranian Foreign Ministry
Iranian Foreign Ministry - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2026
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Tehran is demanding the prompt release of crew members from the Iranian-flagged merchant vessel Touska, seized by the United States in the Gulf of Oman, as well as the crew families aboard, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
"The Islamic Republic of Iran, warning of the grave consequences from these unlawful and criminal actions by the United States, insists on the need for the immediate release of the Iranian vessel, its crew and families," the statement read.
Tehran strongly condemned the seizure, calling the US actions maritime piracy and a breach not only of the UN Charter and international law principles, but also of the ceasefire, the ministry said.
On Monday, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, a spokesperson for the Khatam Al-Anbiya central headquarters of the Iranian military command, said that Tehran would pursue the "necessary actions" against US forces once assured of the hijacked vessel’s crew safety.
On Sunday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the seizure of the Touska, which had attempted to breach the US blockade in the Gulf of Oman.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended without result. While no resumption of hostilities was announced, the United States began a blockade of Iranian ports. Mediators are attempting to organize a new round of talks.
Ормузский пролив - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.04.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iranian Armed Forces Vow Swift Response to US Seizure of Iranian Vessel in Gulf of Oman
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