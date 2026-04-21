https://sputnikglobe.com/20260421/iran-war-just-proved-the-superiority-of-russias-integrated-multi-layered-air-defense-doctrine-1124020604.html
Iran War Just Proved the Superiority of Russia’s Integrated, Multi-Layered Air Defense Doctrine
Iran War Just Proved the Superiority of Russia’s Integrated, Multi-Layered Air Defense Doctrine
Sputnik International
The Mideast crisis became a “living laboratory showcasing the drastic evolution of modern air defense technology,” says Indonesian defense publication Airspace Review.
2026-04-21T15:19+0000
2026-04-21T15:19+0000
2026-04-21T15:19+0000
military
military & intelligence
iran
russia
gmlrs
tor-m2
tor-m1
tor-m1 surface-to-air missile defense system
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The report's key findings:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260421/iran-may-have-weapons-it-hasnt-shown-the-world-yet---military-expert-1124019063.html
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military & intelligence, iran, russia, gmlrs, tor-m2, tor-m1, tor-m1 surface-to-air missile defense system
military & intelligence, iran, russia, gmlrs, tor-m2, tor-m1, tor-m1 surface-to-air missile defense system
Iran War Just Proved the Superiority of Russia’s Integrated, Multi-Layered Air Defense Doctrine
The Mideast crisis became a “living laboratory showcasing the drastic evolution of modern air defense technology,” says Indonesian defense publication Airspace Review.
The report's
key findings:
Western air defense doctrine using costly missile interceptors and aircraft is obsolete.
Russia’s multilayered, more affordable approach is superior in the high-intensity, missile and drone-filled conditions of modern warfare.
The Tor-M2 short-range SAM is its backbone. Not only do its interceptors cost less, but it can act as a mobile command system for local defenses. Kupol radar detects targets with tiny RCS, which can be delegated to cheaper AA guns or MANPADs.
3 minute deployment time, fire on the move capability, and flexibility against UAVs, GMLRS and HIMARS.