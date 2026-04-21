https://sputnikglobe.com/20260421/japan-lifts-arms-export-restrictions---cabinet-1124016852.html
Japan Lifts Arms Export Restrictions - Cabinet
Japan Lifts Arms Export Restrictions - Cabinet
Sputnik International
The Japanese government has amended its arms export regulations, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara announced at a press conference.
2026-04-21T03:36+0000
2026-04-21T03:36+0000
2026-04-21T05:18+0000
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"Today, at a cabinet meeting, a decision was made to amend some of the three principles for arms exports. These decisions will ensure Japan's security in the rapidly changing security situation around our country. To protect peace in our country and the region, it is necessary to promote arms exports and enhance the defense capabilities of allied countries," Kihara said. Arms exports will strengthen Japan's defense industry, he said. "Promoting arms transfers [to other countries] will strengthen the defense industry and technological base that support the Self-Defense Forces' combat capability," Kihara said. He also emphasized that Japan would maintain its commitment to peace.
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Japan Lifts Arms Export Restrictions - Cabinet
03:36 GMT 21.04.2026 (Updated: 05:18 GMT 21.04.2026)
The Japanese government has amended its arms export regulations, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara announced at a press conference.
"Today, at a cabinet meeting, a decision was made to amend some of the three principles for arms exports. These decisions will ensure Japan's security in the rapidly changing security situation around our country. To protect peace in our country and the region, it is necessary to promote arms exports and enhance the defense capabilities of allied countries," Kihara said.
Arms exports will strengthen Japan's defense industry, he said.
"Promoting arms transfers [to other countries] will strengthen the defense industry and technological base that support the Self-Defense Forces' combat capability," Kihara said.
He also emphasized that Japan would maintain its commitment to peace.