https://sputnikglobe.com/20260421/nuclear-buildup-by-uk-france-leads-to-arms-race---russian-foreign-ministry-1124016976.html

Nuclear Buildup by UK, France Leads to Arms Race - Russian Foreign Ministry

Nuclear Buildup by UK, France Leads to Arms Race - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

The buildup of nuclear potential by the United Kingdom and France is leading to an escalating nuclear arms race and is inconsistent with the goals of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said in an interview with Sputnik.

2026-04-21T03:59+0000

2026-04-21T03:59+0000

2026-04-21T05:21+0000

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alexander grushko

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According to the diplomat, France's new doctrinal approaches are in many ways reminiscent of Washington's "extended nuclear deterrence" in the Asia-Pacific region, and they also openly postulate plans to become "an aid to NATO's joint nuclear missions." "Such steps are consistent with the general pattern of provocative military-nuclear activity by NATO countries, directed against our country. The UK previously announced an increase in its nuclear capabilities, also under anti-Russian slogans. This in itself leads to an escalation of the arms race, which not only is inconsistent with the goals of the NPT but also directly contradicts the treaty's direct obligations," Grushko said. He added that the French authorities presented the situation as if their updated "advanced nuclear deterrence" doctrine, which included abandoning transparency regarding the number of nuclear warheads and the possibility of deploying nuclear weapons on the territory of other EU and NATO states, would strengthen the security of France and its allies. "In reality, they are dealing yet another blow to regional and global security, generating additional strategic risks and incentives for a new nuclear arms race," he concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260420/frances-new-nuclear-strategy-to-weaken-security-in-europe---russian-foreign-ministry-1124013374.html

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