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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260420/frances-new-nuclear-strategy-to-weaken-security-in-europe---russian-foreign-ministry-1124013374.html
France's New Nuclear Strategy to Weaken Security in Europe - Russian Foreign Ministry
France's New Nuclear Strategy to Weaken Security in Europe - Russian Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
The security of non-nuclear European countries will ultimately be weakened by France's plans to deploy nuclear weapons on their territory, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said in an interview with Sputnik.
2026-04-20T07:26+0000
2026-04-20T07:26+0000
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"As a result, instead of the French declaring a strengthening of the defense of their allies, to whom, incidentally, they are not promising any ironclad guarantees, the security of these countries is actually weakening," Grushko said. France reportedly possesses 280 nuclear warheads. Denmark has already concluded a strategic nuclear deterrence agreement with France, which is intended to complement NATO's deterrence mechanisms. Poland is also negotiating with France to join this initiative.In his March speech on France's nuclear deterrence policy, French President Emmanuel Macron said that his country must strengthen its nuclear doctrine in the face of new threats. Therefore, he ordered an increase in the number of French nuclear weapons. According to Macron, France should also consider expanding its nuclear strategy to all of Europe, but must also preserve its sovereignty.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251204/macron-to-update-frances-nuclear-doctrine-in-early-2026---reports-1123224428.html
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security of non-nuclear european countries, france's plans to deploy nuclear weapons on their territory, european countrie
security of non-nuclear european countries, france's plans to deploy nuclear weapons on their territory, european countrie

France's New Nuclear Strategy to Weaken Security in Europe - Russian Foreign Ministry

07:26 GMT 20.04.2026
© AP Photo / PATRICK GARDINWarheads of nuclear missiles in France. File photo
Warheads of nuclear missiles in France. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.04.2026
© AP Photo / PATRICK GARDIN
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The security of non-nuclear European countries will ultimately be weakened by France's plans to deploy nuclear weapons on their territory, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said in an interview with Sputnik.
"As a result, instead of the French declaring a strengthening of the defense of their allies, to whom, incidentally, they are not promising any ironclad guarantees, the security of these countries is actually weakening," Grushko said.
France reportedly possesses 280 nuclear warheads. Denmark has already concluded a strategic nuclear deterrence agreement with France, which is intended to complement NATO's deterrence mechanisms. Poland is also negotiating with France to join this initiative.
In his March speech on France's nuclear deterrence policy, French President Emmanuel Macron said that his country must strengthen its nuclear doctrine in the face of new threats. Therefore, he ordered an increase in the number of French nuclear weapons. According to Macron, France should also consider expanding its nuclear strategy to all of Europe, but must also preserve its sovereignty.
French President Emmanuel Macron gestures at the Elysee Palace as French left-wing coalition accuses Emmanuel Macron of denying democracy after he has rejected the New Popular Front's candidate to form a new government following last month's inconclusive election, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024 in Paris. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.12.2025
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Macron to Update France's Nuclear Doctrine in Early 2026 - Reports
4 December 2025, 09:56 GMT
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