https://sputnikglobe.com/20260421/six-people-injured-in-israeli-strike-on-settlement-in-southern-lebanon---health-ministry-1124016568.html
Six People Injured in Israeli Strike on Settlement in Southern Lebanon - Health Ministry
Six People Injured in Israeli Strike on Settlement in Southern Lebanon - Health Ministry
Sputnik International
The Israeli air force conducted a strike on the settlement of Qaaqaaiyet El Jisr in southern Lebanon, injuring six people, the Lebanese Health Ministry said on Monday.
2026-04-21T03:09+0000
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2026-04-21T05:09+0000
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US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to a 10-day ceasefire starting 21:00 GMT in an effort to achieve peace. Netanyahu said the Israeli army would control a 10-kilometer-deep (6.2 miles) buffer zone in southern Lebanon and that he did not intend to comply with any of the demands of Hezbollah. On Monday, the US State Department said that the US will host the next round of talks between the ambassadors of Israel and Lebanon on April 23. Washington welcomes the "productive engagement" between the two governments and "will continue to facilitate direct, good-faith discussions" between them, the department added.
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lebanon-israel war, israel-lebanon war, israel-lebanon ceasefire, israel strikes lebanon, israel war crimes
lebanon-israel war, israel-lebanon war, israel-lebanon ceasefire, israel strikes lebanon, israel war crimes
Six People Injured in Israeli Strike on Settlement in Southern Lebanon - Health Ministry
03:09 GMT 21.04.2026 (Updated: 05:09 GMT 21.04.2026)
The Israeli air force conducted a strike on the settlement of Qaaqaaiyet El Jisr in southern Lebanon, injuring six people, the Lebanese Health Ministry said on Monday.
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to a 10-day ceasefire starting 21:00 GMT in an effort to achieve peace. Netanyahu said the Israeli army would control a 10-kilometer-deep (6.2 miles) buffer zone in southern Lebanon and that he did not intend to comply with any of the demands of Hezbollah.
On Monday, the US State Department said that the US will host the next round of talks between the ambassadors of Israel and Lebanon on April 23. Washington welcomes the "productive engagement" between the two governments and "will continue to facilitate direct, good-faith discussions" between them, the department added.