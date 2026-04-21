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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260421/six-people-injured-in-israeli-strike-on-settlement-in-southern-lebanon---health-ministry-1124016568.html
Six People Injured in Israeli Strike on Settlement in Southern Lebanon - Health Ministry
Six People Injured in Israeli Strike on Settlement in Southern Lebanon - Health Ministry
Sputnik International
The Israeli air force conducted a strike on the settlement of Qaaqaaiyet El Jisr in southern Lebanon, injuring six people, the Lebanese Health Ministry said on Monday.
2026-04-21T03:09+0000
2026-04-21T05:09+0000
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US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to a 10-day ceasefire starting 21:00 GMT in an effort to achieve peace. Netanyahu said the Israeli army would control a 10-kilometer-deep (6.2 miles) buffer zone in southern Lebanon and that he did not intend to comply with any of the demands of Hezbollah. On Monday, the US State Department said that the US will host the next round of talks between the ambassadors of Israel and Lebanon on April 23. Washington welcomes the "productive engagement" between the two governments and "will continue to facilitate direct, good-faith discussions" between them, the department added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260417/trump-prohibits-israel-from-bombing-lebanon-1124004832.html
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Six People Injured in Israeli Strike on Settlement in Southern Lebanon - Health Ministry

03:09 GMT 21.04.2026 (Updated: 05:09 GMT 21.04.2026)
© AP Photo / Hassan AmmarAssem Abdallah reacts as he enters his friend apartment destroyed in a Israeli airstrike in Kfar Roumman, southern Lebanon, Friday, April 17, 2026, following a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.
Assem Abdallah reacts as he enters his friend apartment destroyed in a Israeli airstrike in Kfar Roumman, southern Lebanon, Friday, April 17, 2026, following a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2026
© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
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The Israeli air force conducted a strike on the settlement of Qaaqaaiyet El Jisr in southern Lebanon, injuring six people, the Lebanese Health Ministry said on Monday.
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to a 10-day ceasefire starting 21:00 GMT in an effort to achieve peace. Netanyahu said the Israeli army would control a 10-kilometer-deep (6.2 miles) buffer zone in southern Lebanon and that he did not intend to comply with any of the demands of Hezbollah.
President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.04.2026
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On Monday, the US State Department said that the US will host the next round of talks between the ambassadors of Israel and Lebanon on April 23. Washington welcomes the "productive engagement" between the two governments and "will continue to facilitate direct, good-faith discussions" between them, the department added.
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