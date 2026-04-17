https://sputnikglobe.com/20260417/trump-prohibits-israel-from-bombing-lebanon-1124004832.html
Trump Prohibits Israel From Bombing Lebanon
Trump Prohibits Israel From Bombing Lebanon
Sputnik International
Israel will end its bombardment campaign against Lebanon after being prohibited from doing so by the United States, President Donald Trump said on Friday.
2026-04-17T14:39+0000
2026-04-17T14:39+0000
2026-04-17T14:39+0000
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"Israel will not be bombing Lebanon any longer. They are PROHIBITED from doing so by the U.S.A. Enough is enough!!! Thank you!" Trump said via Truth Social.Trump also said that the United States will get all nuclear "dust" from Iran, adding that no money will be exchanged in any way, shape, or form.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260417/iran-opens-strait-of-hormuz-for-duration-of-lebanon-ceasefire-1124004044.html
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Trump Prohibits Israel From Bombing Lebanon
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Israel will end its bombardment campaign against Lebanon after being prohibited from doing so by the United States, President Donald Trump said on Friday.
"Israel will not be bombing Lebanon any longer. They are PROHIBITED from doing so by the U.S.A. Enough is enough!!! Thank you!" Trump said via Truth Social.
On Thursday, Trump announced that Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had agreed to begin a 10-day ceasefire at 21:00 GMT to achieve peace. Trump said he would invite both leaders to visit Washington and hold meaningful talks.
Trump also said that the United States will get all nuclear "dust" from Iran, adding that no money will be exchanged in any way, shape, or form.
"The U.S.A. will get all Nuclear “Dust,” created by our great B2 Bombers - No money will exchange hands in any way, shape, or form," Trump said on Truth Social.