International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260417/trump-prohibits-israel-from-bombing-lebanon-1124004832.html
Trump Prohibits Israel From Bombing Lebanon
Trump Prohibits Israel From Bombing Lebanon
Sputnik International
Israel will end its bombardment campaign against Lebanon after being prohibited from doing so by the United States, President Donald Trump said on Friday.
2026-04-17T14:39+0000
2026-04-17T14:39+0000
us-israel war on iran
donald trump
israel
us
lebanon
truth social
iran
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/12/1122981630_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_2e64b3d9f53768922797035733ba3c81.jpg
"Israel will not be bombing Lebanon any longer. They are PROHIBITED from doing so by the U.S.A. Enough is enough!!! Thank you!" Trump said via Truth Social.Trump also said that the United States will get all nuclear "dust" from Iran, adding that no money will be exchanged in any way, shape, or form.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260417/iran-opens-strait-of-hormuz-for-duration-of-lebanon-ceasefire-1124004044.html
israel
lebanon
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/12/1122981630_181:0:2912:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e8654b1b9ea457bbadf4185c6ffe36d0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, iran, israel, lebanon, bombardment, trump, netanyahu, war, conflict
us, iran, israel, lebanon, bombardment, trump, netanyahu, war, conflict

Trump Prohibits Israel From Bombing Lebanon

14:39 GMT 17.04.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in Washington
President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.04.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Israel will end its bombardment campaign against Lebanon after being prohibited from doing so by the United States, President Donald Trump said on Friday.
"Israel will not be bombing Lebanon any longer. They are PROHIBITED from doing so by the U.S.A. Enough is enough!!! Thank you!" Trump said via Truth Social.

On Thursday, Trump announced that Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had agreed to begin a 10-day ceasefire at 21:00 GMT to achieve peace. Trump said he would invite both leaders to visit Washington and hold meaningful talks.

Trump also said that the United States will get all nuclear "dust" from Iran, adding that no money will be exchanged in any way, shape, or form.
"The U.S.A. will get all Nuclear “Dust,” created by our great B2 Bombers - No money will exchange hands in any way, shape, or form," Trump said on Truth Social.
A tourist couple watches the mountains in south of the Strait of Hormuz as the trading dhows and ships are docked on the Persian Gulf waters near the town of Khasab, in Oman - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.04.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iran Opens Strait of Hormuz for Duration of Lebanon Ceasefire
13:00 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала