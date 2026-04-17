https://sputnikglobe.com/20260417/trump-prohibits-israel-from-bombing-lebanon-1124004832.html

Trump Prohibits Israel From Bombing Lebanon

Trump Prohibits Israel From Bombing Lebanon

Sputnik International

Israel will end its bombardment campaign against Lebanon after being prohibited from doing so by the United States, President Donald Trump said on Friday.

2026-04-17T14:39+0000

2026-04-17T14:39+0000

2026-04-17T14:39+0000

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"Israel will not be bombing Lebanon any longer. They are PROHIBITED from doing so by the U.S.A. Enough is enough!!! Thank you!" Trump said via Truth Social.Trump also said that the United States will get all nuclear "dust" from Iran, adding that no money will be exchanged in any way, shape, or form.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260417/iran-opens-strait-of-hormuz-for-duration-of-lebanon-ceasefire-1124004044.html

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