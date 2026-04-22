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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/iran-detains-two-unauthorized-vessels-trying-to-transit-strait-of-hormuz-1124023478.html
Iran Detains Two Unauthorized Vessels Trying to Transit Strait of Hormuz
Iran Detains Two Unauthorized Vessels Trying to Transit Strait of Hormuz
Sputnik International
Iranian military detained two unauthorized vessels that tried to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, the naval forces of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Wednesday.
2026-04-22T10:12+0000
2026-04-22T10:12+0000
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"The IRGC naval forces detained and escorted to the coast of Iran two violating vessels MSC-FRANCESCA, associated with the Israeli regime, and EPAMINODES, which, without obtaining permission, put the safety of navigation at risk," the naval forces said in a statement, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/pentagon-intel-believes-iran-retains-considerable-military-might---reports-1124022378.html
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Iran Detains Two Unauthorized Vessels Trying to Transit Strait of Hormuz

10:12 GMT 22.04.2026
© AP Photo / Asghar BesharatiTankers anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Qeshm Island, Iran, April 18, 2026.
Tankers anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Qeshm Island, Iran, April 18, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.04.2026
© AP Photo / Asghar Besharati
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran's military has detained two unauthorized vessels that tried to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, the naval forces of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Wednesday.
"The IRGC naval forces detained and escorted to the coast of Iran two violating vessels MSC-FRANCESCA, associated with the Israeli regime, and EPAMINODES, which, without obtaining permission, put the safety of navigation at risk," the naval forces said in a statement, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency.
This handout photo provided by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) official website via SEPAH News on January 15, 2021, shows a launch of missiles during a military drill in an unknown location in central Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.04.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Pentagon Intel Believes Iran Retains Considerable Military Might - Reports
07:25 GMT
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