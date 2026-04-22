https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/iran-detains-two-unauthorized-vessels-trying-to-transit-strait-of-hormuz-1124023478.html
Iran Detains Two Unauthorized Vessels Trying to Transit Strait of Hormuz
Iran Detains Two Unauthorized Vessels Trying to Transit Strait of Hormuz
Sputnik International
Iranian military detained two unauthorized vessels that tried to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, the naval forces of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Wednesday.
2026-04-22T10:12+0000
2026-04-22T10:12+0000
2026-04-22T10:12+0000
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"The IRGC naval forces detained and escorted to the coast of Iran two violating vessels MSC-FRANCESCA, associated with the Israeli regime, and EPAMINODES, which, without obtaining permission, put the safety of navigation at risk," the naval forces said in a statement, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency.
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middle east, strait of hormuz, iran, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)
Iran Detains Two Unauthorized Vessels Trying to Transit Strait of Hormuz
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran's military has detained two unauthorized vessels that tried to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, the naval forces of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Wednesday.
"The IRGC naval forces detained and escorted to the coast of Iran two violating vessels MSC-FRANCESCA, associated with the Israeli regime, and EPAMINODES, which, without obtaining permission, put the safety of navigation at risk," the naval forces said in a statement, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency.