https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/iran-detains-two-unauthorized-vessels-trying-to-transit-strait-of-hormuz-1124023478.html

Iran Detains Two Unauthorized Vessels Trying to Transit Strait of Hormuz

Iran Detains Two Unauthorized Vessels Trying to Transit Strait of Hormuz

Sputnik International

Iranian military detained two unauthorized vessels that tried to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, the naval forces of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Wednesday.

2026-04-22T10:12+0000

2026-04-22T10:12+0000

2026-04-22T10:12+0000

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middle east

strait of hormuz

iran

islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)

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"The IRGC naval forces detained and escorted to the coast of Iran two violating vessels MSC-FRANCESCA, associated with the Israeli regime, and EPAMINODES, which, without obtaining permission, put the safety of navigation at risk," the naval forces said in a statement, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/pentagon-intel-believes-iran-retains-considerable-military-might---reports-1124022378.html

strait of hormuz

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