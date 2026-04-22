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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/pentagon-intel-believes-iran-retains-considerable-military-might---reports-1124022378.html
Pentagon Intel Believes Iran Retains Considerable Military Might - Reports
Pentagon Intel Believes Iran Retains Considerable Military Might - Reports
Sputnik International
US intelligence believes Iran has retained significant military capabilities, despite the administration's claims of the elimination of Tehran's defensive and offensive capabilities, the NBC News broadcaster reported, citing US lawmakers.
2026-04-22T07:25+0000
2026-04-22T07:25+0000
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The intelligence data contradicts statements by Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, who claimed complete control over Iranian airspace and the destruction of Iran's defense industry, the report said on Tuesday. According to testimony previously presented to Congress by Lt. Gen. James Adams, Director of the Pentagon's Defense Intelligence Agency, Iran maintains thousands of missiles and drones that could pose a threat to US and allied forces throughout the Middle East. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran leading to the deaths of key leadership figures, while inflicting severe damage and heavy civilian casualties,. On April 7, the US and Iran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively. While no resumption of hostilities was announced, the US began a blockade of Iranian ports. Mediators are attempting to organize a new round of talks.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/us-delegations-visit-to-pakistan-delayed-until-us-receives-irans-proposal---white-house-1124022118.html
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Pentagon Intel Believes Iran Retains Considerable Military Might - Reports

07:25 GMT 22.04.2026
© AFP 2023 / SEPAH NEWSThis handout photo provided by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) official website via SEPAH News on January 15, 2021, shows a launch of missiles during a military drill in an unknown location in central Iran
This handout photo provided by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) official website via SEPAH News on January 15, 2021, shows a launch of missiles during a military drill in an unknown location in central Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.04.2026
© AFP 2023 / SEPAH NEWS
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US intelligence believes Iran has retained significant military might, despite America's assetions that Iran's defensive and offensive capabilities have been eliminated, NBC News reports, citing US lawmakers.
The intelligence data contradicts statements by Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, who claimed complete control over Iranian airspace and the destruction of Iran's defense industry, the report said on Tuesday.
According to testimony previously presented to Congress by Lt. Gen. James Adams, Director of the Pentagon's Defense Intelligence Agency, Iran maintains thousands of missiles and drones that could pose a threat to US and allied forces throughout the Middle East.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran leading to the deaths of key leadership figures, while inflicting severe damage and heavy civilian casualties,. On April 7, the US and Iran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively. While no resumption of hostilities was announced, the US began a blockade of Iranian ports. Mediators are attempting to organize a new round of talks.
U.S. Vice President JD Vance, center, walks up a flight of stairs to meet with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Islamabad, for talks about Iran. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.04.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
US Delegation's Visit to Pakistan Delayed Until US Receives Iran's Proposal - White House
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