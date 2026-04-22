https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/pentagon-intel-believes-iran-retains-considerable-military-might---reports-1124022378.html

Pentagon Intel Believes Iran Retains Considerable Military Might - Reports

Pentagon Intel Believes Iran Retains Considerable Military Might - Reports

Sputnik International

US intelligence believes Iran has retained significant military capabilities, despite the administration's claims of the elimination of Tehran's defensive and offensive capabilities, the NBC News broadcaster reported, citing US lawmakers.

2026-04-22T07:25+0000

2026-04-22T07:25+0000

2026-04-22T07:25+0000

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The intelligence data contradicts statements by Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, who claimed complete control over Iranian airspace and the destruction of Iran's defense industry, the report said on Tuesday. According to testimony previously presented to Congress by Lt. Gen. James Adams, Director of the Pentagon's Defense Intelligence Agency, Iran maintains thousands of missiles and drones that could pose a threat to US and allied forces throughout the Middle East. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran leading to the deaths of key leadership figures, while inflicting severe damage and heavy civilian casualties,. On April 7, the US and Iran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively. While no resumption of hostilities was announced, the US began a blockade of Iranian ports. Mediators are attempting to organize a new round of talks.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/us-delegations-visit-to-pakistan-delayed-until-us-receives-irans-proposal---white-house-1124022118.html

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