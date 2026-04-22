https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/iran-will-not-open-strait-of-hormuz-until-ceasefire-with-us-violated---official-1124026404.html

Iran Will Not Open Strait of Hormuz Until Ceasefire With US Violated - Official

Iran Will Not Open Strait of Hormuz Until Ceasefire With US Violated - Official

Sputnik International

Iran will not open the Strait of Hormuz as long as the United States violates the ceasefire, including with its naval blockade, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Wednesday.

2026-04-22T17:00+0000

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mohammad bagher ghalibaf

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"A full ceasefire only makes sense when it is not violated by a naval blockade and the hostage-taking of the global economy ... Opening the Strait of Hormuz is impossible with this flagrant violation of the ceasefire," Ghalibaf said on X.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/pentagon-intel-believes-iran-retains-considerable-military-might---reports-1124022378.html

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mohammad bagher ghalibaf, strait of hormuz, iranian parliament, middle east, us, iran