https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/iran-will-not-open-strait-of-hormuz-until-ceasefire-with-us-violated---official-1124026404.html
Iran Will Not Open Strait of Hormuz Until Ceasefire With US Violated - Official
Iran Will Not Open Strait of Hormuz Until Ceasefire With US Violated - Official
Sputnik International
Iran will not open the Strait of Hormuz as long as the United States violates the ceasefire, including with its naval blockade, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Wednesday.
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"A full ceasefire only makes sense when it is not violated by a naval blockade and the hostage-taking of the global economy ... Opening the Strait of Hormuz is impossible with this flagrant violation of the ceasefire," Ghalibaf said on X.
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Iran Will Not Open Strait of Hormuz Until Ceasefire With US Violated - Official
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran will not open the Strait of Hormuz as long as the United States violates the ceasefire, including with its naval blockade, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Wednesday.
"A full ceasefire only makes sense when it is not violated by a naval blockade and the hostage-taking of the global economy ... Opening the Strait of Hormuz is impossible with this flagrant violation of the ceasefire," Ghalibaf said on X.