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Iran Will Not Open Strait of Hormuz Until Ceasefire With US Violated - Official
Iran Will Not Open Strait of Hormuz Until Ceasefire With US Violated - Official
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Iran will not open the Strait of Hormuz as long as the United States violates the ceasefire, including with its naval blockade, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Wednesday.
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"A full ceasefire only makes sense when it is not violated by a naval blockade and the hostage-taking of the global economy ... Opening the Strait of Hormuz is impossible with this flagrant violation of the ceasefire," Ghalibaf said on X.
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Iran Will Not Open Strait of Hormuz Until Ceasefire With US Violated - Official

17:00 GMT 22.04.2026
© AP Photo / Altaf QadriОрмузский пролив
Ормузский пролив - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.04.2026
© AP Photo / Altaf Qadri
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran will not open the Strait of Hormuz as long as the United States violates the ceasefire, including with its naval blockade, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Wednesday.
"A full ceasefire only makes sense when it is not violated by a naval blockade and the hostage-taking of the global economy ... Opening the Strait of Hormuz is impossible with this flagrant violation of the ceasefire," Ghalibaf said on X.
This handout photo provided by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) official website via SEPAH News on January 15, 2021, shows a launch of missiles during a military drill in an unknown location in central Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.04.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Pentagon Intel Believes Iran Retains Considerable Military Might - Reports
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