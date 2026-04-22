https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/kremlin-hopes-that-kushner-witkoffs-visits-to-russia-on-ukraine-settlement-will-continue-1124026256.html

Kremlin Hopes That Kushner, Witkoff's Visits to Russia on Ukraine Settlement Will Continue

Kremlin Hopes That Kushner, Witkoff's Visits to Russia on Ukraine Settlement Will Continue

Sputnik International

Moscow hopes that the visits of US special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner to Russia on the Ukrainian settlement will continue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

2026-04-22T15:47+0000

2026-04-22T15:47+0000

2026-04-22T15:47+0000

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"We hope that these visits [of Kushner and Witkoff's to Russia on the settlement issues] will continue," Peskov told reporters. There are no details on a possible new visit of Kushner and Witkoff to Moscow yet, the spokesman said.

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