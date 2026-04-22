https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/kremlin-hopes-that-kushner-witkoffs-visits-to-russia-on-ukraine-settlement-will-continue-1124026256.html
Kremlin Hopes That Kushner, Witkoff's Visits to Russia on Ukraine Settlement Will Continue
Kremlin Hopes That Kushner, Witkoff's Visits to Russia on Ukraine Settlement Will Continue
Sputnik International
Moscow hopes that the visits of US special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner to Russia on the Ukrainian settlement will continue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
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"We hope that these visits [of Kushner and Witkoff's to Russia on the settlement issues] will continue," Peskov told reporters. There are no details on a possible new visit of Kushner and Witkoff to Moscow yet, the spokesman said.
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Kremlin Hopes That Kushner, Witkoff's Visits to Russia on Ukraine Settlement Will Continue
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow hopes that the visits of US special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner to Russia on the Ukrainian settlement will continue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"We hope that these visits [of Kushner and Witkoff's to Russia on the settlement issues] will continue," Peskov told reporters.
There are no details on a possible new visit of Kushner and Witkoff to Moscow yet, the spokesman said.
"We cannot say exactly when it will take place," Peskov said.