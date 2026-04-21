https://sputnikglobe.com/20260421/russia-remains-ready-to-resume-oil-transit-to-hungary-via-druzhba-oil-pipeline---kremlin-1124018139.html
Russia Remains Ready to Resume Oil Transit to Hungary Via Druzhba Oil Pipeline - Kremlin
Russia Remains Ready to Resume Oil Transit to Hungary Via Druzhba Oil Pipeline - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russia remains ready to resume oil transit to Hungary via the Druzhba oil pipeline, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
2026-04-21T09:59+0000
2026-04-21T09:59+0000
2026-04-21T09:59+0000
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"We have contractual obligations with Hungary, but after the blackmail of the Kiev regime began, these supplies were stopped. It all depends on the Kiev regime, whether they will open the pipe and whether they will stop blackmail... The Russian side remains technologically ready. We have contractual obligations with Hungary," Peskov told reporters.Russia is in constant contact with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), including in the context of the situation in Iran, Peskov said.Russia will participate in the consultations that will take place as part of the election of a new UN secretary-general, Dmitry Peskov said."Now everyone is going to have very, very difficult consultations. Of course, we will take part," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the election of a new UN head.The Kremlin knows the head of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, who will nominate his candidacy for the post of the new UN head, from a very good side, the official said, adding that Russia's position on the matter is consistent and Moscow knows many potential candidates, including Grossi.The reports of plans by France and Poland to hold nuclear exercises confirm Europe's aspirations for further militarization and nuclearization, Peskov said.Such aspirations for a further militarization and nuclearization do not contribute to stability and predictability on the Eruopean continent, Peskov added.
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druzhba oil pipeline, resume oil transit to hungary, kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov
druzhba oil pipeline, resume oil transit to hungary, kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov
Russia Remains Ready to Resume Oil Transit to Hungary Via Druzhba Oil Pipeline - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia remains ready to resume oil transit to Hungary via the Druzhba oil pipeline, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"We have contractual obligations with Hungary, but after the blackmail of the Kiev regime began, these supplies were stopped. It all depends on the Kiev regime, whether they will open the pipe and whether they will stop blackmail... The Russian side remains technologically ready. We have contractual obligations with Hungary," Peskov told reporters.
Russia is in constant contact with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), including in the context of the situation in Iran, Peskov said.
"You know that we are in constant contact with the IAEA, especially since there are more and more issues in the critical area, in the problem area, which specifically concern the IAEA. including in the context of the war in Iran," Peskov told reporters.
Russia will participate in the consultations that will take place as part of the election of a new UN secretary-general, Dmitry Peskov said.
"Now everyone is going to have very, very difficult consultations. Of course, we will take part," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the election of a new UN head.
The Kremlin knows the head of the IAEA
, Rafael Grossi, who will nominate his candidacy for the post of the new UN head, from a very good side, the official said, adding that Russia's position on the matter is consistent and Moscow knows many potential candidates, including Grossi.
The reports of plans by France and Poland to hold nuclear exercises confirm Europe's aspirations for further militarization and nuclearization, Peskov said.
"In this case we need to figure out the details of which weapons we are talking about, in which countries. But, of course, this once again probably shows the aspiration of Europe in terms of further militarization and nuclearization — in terms of nuclear weapons," Peskov told reporters, commenting on media reports of possible nuclear exercises in France and Poland.
Such aspirations for a further militarization and nuclearization do not contribute to stability and predictability on the Eruopean continent, Peskov added.