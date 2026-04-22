https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/meeting-between-putin-zelensky-only-possible-to-finalize-agreements-kremlin-1124027072.html
Meeting Between Putin, Zelensky Only Possible to Finalize Agreements - Kremlin
Meeting Between Putin, Zelensky Only Possible to Finalize Agreements - Kremlin
Sputnik International
A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky can only take place to finalize agreements, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
2026-04-22T18:37+0000
2026-04-22T18:37+0000
2026-04-22T18:37+0000
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"The main thing is the purpose of the meeting. What is the purpose of the meeting? Putin said he was ready to meet in Moscow at any time. The main thing is that there is a purpose for the meeting, and most importantly, that the meeting is productive, and it can only be for the purpose of finalizing agreements," Peskov said. Moscow does not see Kiev's political will to resolve the Ukraine conflict, Peskov said. Achievement of initial goals of the special military operation and ensuring Russia's interests are the most important thing, Peskov said, adding that achieving goals of the operation in Ukraine will help insure Russia against the threat of Kiev's terrorist attacks. Attacks on civilian targets have become a reality that Russia faces, Peskov said, commenting on Ukraine's drone attack on the Russian city of Syzran.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/kremlin-hopes-that-kushner-witkoffs-visits-to-russia-on-ukraine-settlement-will-continue-1124026256.html
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Meeting Between Putin, Zelensky Only Possible to Finalize Agreements - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky can only take place to finalize agreements, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"The main thing is the purpose of the meeting. What is the purpose of the meeting? Putin said he was ready to meet in Moscow at any time. The main thing is that there is a purpose for the meeting, and most importantly, that the meeting is productive, and it can only be for the purpose of finalizing agreements," Peskov said.
Moscow does not see Kiev's political will to resolve the Ukraine conflict, Peskov said.
Achievement of initial goals of the special military operation and ensuring Russia's interests are the most important thing, Peskov said, adding that achieving goals of the operation in Ukraine will help insure Russia against the threat of Kiev's terrorist attacks.
Attacks on civilian targets have become a reality that Russia faces, Peskov said, commenting on Ukraine's drone attack on the Russian city of Syzran.