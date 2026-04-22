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US Delegation's Visit to Pakistan Delayed Until US Receives Iran's Proposal - White House
US Delegation's Visit to Pakistan Delayed Until US Receives Iran's Proposal - White House
Sputnik International
The US delegation's planned visit to Iran has been delayed until Washington receives a proposal from the Iranian side, a White House official said.
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"In light of President Trump’s TRUTH Social post confirming the United States is awaiting a unified proposal from the Iranians, the trip to Pakistan will not be happening today. Any further updates on in-person meetings will be announced by the White House," the official said in a statement. On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said that the United States would extend the ceasefire with Iran while continuing its blockade of Iranian ports.
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US Delegation's Visit to Pakistan Delayed Until US Receives Iran's Proposal - White House

03:15 GMT 22.04.2026 (Updated: 04:09 GMT 22.04.2026)
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn MartinU.S. Vice President JD Vance, center, walks up a flight of stairs to meet with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Islamabad, for talks about Iran.
U.S. Vice President JD Vance, center, walks up a flight of stairs to meet with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Islamabad, for talks about Iran. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.04.2026
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
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The US delegation's planned visit to Iran has been delayed until Washington receives a proposal from the Iranian side, a White House official said.
"In light of President Trump’s TRUTH Social post confirming the United States is awaiting a unified proposal from the Iranians, the trip to Pakistan will not be happening today. Any further updates on in-person meetings will be announced by the White House," the official said in a statement.
In this photo released by the Iranian Defense Ministry on May 25, 2023, Khorramshahr-4 missile is launched at an undisclosed location, Iran (Iranian Defense Ministry via AP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2026
Analysis
Iran May Have Weapons It Hasn't Shown the World Yet - Military Expert
Yesterday, 13:52 GMT
On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said that the United States would extend the ceasefire with Iran while continuing its blockade of Iranian ports.
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