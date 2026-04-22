https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/us-delegations-visit-to-pakistan-delayed-until-us-receives-irans-proposal---white-house-1124022118.html
US Delegation's Visit to Pakistan Delayed Until US Receives Iran's Proposal - White House
US Delegation's Visit to Pakistan Delayed Until US Receives Iran's Proposal - White House
Sputnik International
The US delegation's planned visit to Iran has been delayed until Washington receives a proposal from the Iranian side, a White House official said.
2026-04-22T03:15+0000
2026-04-22T03:15+0000
2026-04-22T04:09+0000
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"In light of President Trump’s TRUTH Social post confirming the United States is awaiting a unified proposal from the Iranians, the trip to Pakistan will not be happening today. Any further updates on in-person meetings will be announced by the White House," the official said in a statement. On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said that the United States would extend the ceasefire with Iran while continuing its blockade of Iranian ports.
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US Delegation's Visit to Pakistan Delayed Until US Receives Iran's Proposal - White House
03:15 GMT 22.04.2026 (Updated: 04:09 GMT 22.04.2026)
The US delegation's planned visit to Iran has been delayed until Washington receives a proposal from the Iranian side, a White House official said.
"In light of President Trump’s TRUTH Social post confirming the United States is awaiting a unified proposal from the Iranians, the trip to Pakistan will not be happening today. Any further updates on in-person meetings will be announced by the White House," the official said in a statement.
On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said that the United States would extend the ceasefire with Iran while continuing its blockade of Iranian ports.