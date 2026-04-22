https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/pentagon-requests-record-50bln-for-military-intelligence-in-2027-1124021995.html
Pentagon Requests Record $50Bln for Military Intelligence in 2027
Pentagon Requests Record $50Bln for Military Intelligence in 2027
Sputnik International
The US Department of War said it had requested a record $50 billion for the military intelligence program in fiscal year 2027, a 49% increase compared to 2026.
2026-04-22T03:59+0000
2026-04-22T03:59+0000
2026-04-22T04:04+0000
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"Today, the Department of War released the Military Intelligence Program (MIP) top line budget request for fiscal year 2027. The total was $50.0 billion and is aligned to strategic priorities of the Secretary of War," the department said in a statement on Tuesday. However, the details of the allocation of these funds remain classified for national security reasons, the statement added. The fiscal year 2027 budget requests a nearly 50% increase in military intelligence spending compared to the current $33.6 billion and a nearly 80% increase compared to the $27.9 billion allocated in 2023, according to Pentagon budget documents.
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military & intelligence, us, pentagon, budget, us budget, military budget, budget deficit, us defense budget
Pentagon Requests Record $50Bln for Military Intelligence in 2027
03:59 GMT 22.04.2026 (Updated: 04:04 GMT 22.04.2026)
The US Department of War said it had requested a record $50 billion for the military intelligence program in fiscal year 2027, a 49% increase compared to 2026.
"Today, the Department of War released the Military Intelligence Program (MIP) top line budget request for fiscal year 2027. The total was $50.0 billion and is aligned to strategic priorities of the Secretary of War," the department said in a statement on Tuesday.
However, the details of the allocation of these funds remain classified for national security reasons, the statement added.
The fiscal year 2027 budget requests a nearly 50% increase in military intelligence spending compared to the current $33.6 billion and a nearly 80% increase compared to the $27.9 billion allocated in 2023, according to Pentagon budget documents.