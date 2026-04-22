https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/pentagon-requests-record-50bln-for-military-intelligence-in-2027-1124021995.html

Pentagon Requests Record $50Bln for Military Intelligence in 2027

Pentagon Requests Record $50Bln for Military Intelligence in 2027

Sputnik International

The US Department of War said it had requested a record $50 billion for the military intelligence program in fiscal year 2027, a 49% increase compared to 2026.

2026-04-22T03:59+0000

2026-04-22T03:59+0000

2026-04-22T04:04+0000

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"Today, the Department of War released the Military Intelligence Program (MIP) top line budget request for fiscal year 2027. The total was $50.0 billion and is aligned to strategic priorities of the Secretary of War," the department said in a statement on Tuesday. However, the details of the allocation of these funds remain classified for national security reasons, the statement added. The fiscal year 2027 budget requests a nearly 50% increase in military intelligence spending compared to the current $33.6 billion and a nearly 80% increase compared to the $27.9 billion allocated in 2023, according to Pentagon budget documents.

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