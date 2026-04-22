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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/pentagon-requests-record-50bln-for-military-intelligence-in-2027-1124021995.html
Pentagon Requests Record $50Bln for Military Intelligence in 2027
Pentagon Requests Record $50Bln for Military Intelligence in 2027
Sputnik International
The US Department of War said it had requested a record $50 billion for the military intelligence program in fiscal year 2027, a 49% increase compared to 2026.
2026-04-22T03:59+0000
2026-04-22T04:04+0000
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"Today, the Department of War released the Military Intelligence Program (MIP) top line budget request for fiscal year 2027. The total was $50.0 billion and is aligned to strategic priorities of the Secretary of War," the department said in a statement on Tuesday. However, the details of the allocation of these funds remain classified for national security reasons, the statement added. The fiscal year 2027 budget requests a nearly 50% increase in military intelligence spending compared to the current $33.6 billion and a nearly 80% increase compared to the $27.9 billion allocated in 2023, according to Pentagon budget documents.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260320/iran-war-pentagons-200b-budget-could-run-out-in-just-five-months-1123870262.html
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Pentagon Requests Record $50Bln for Military Intelligence in 2027

03:59 GMT 22.04.2026 (Updated: 04:04 GMT 22.04.2026)
© AP Photo / Kevin WolfThe US Department of Defense logo is seen on the wall in the Press Briefing room at the Pentagon, Oct. 29, 2024, in Washington.
The US Department of Defense logo is seen on the wall in the Press Briefing room at the Pentagon, Oct. 29, 2024, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.04.2026
© AP Photo / Kevin Wolf
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The US Department of War said it had requested a record $50 billion for the military intelligence program in fiscal year 2027, a 49% increase compared to 2026.
"Today, the Department of War released the Military Intelligence Program (MIP) top line budget request for fiscal year 2027. The total was $50.0 billion and is aligned to strategic priorities of the Secretary of War," the department said in a statement on Tuesday.
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a news conference at the Pentagon in Washington, Sunday, June 22, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.03.2026
Analysis
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20 March, 14:35 GMT
However, the details of the allocation of these funds remain classified for national security reasons, the statement added.
The fiscal year 2027 budget requests a nearly 50% increase in military intelligence spending compared to the current $33.6 billion and a nearly 80% increase compared to the $27.9 billion allocated in 2023, according to Pentagon budget documents.
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