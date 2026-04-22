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Putin: IOC's Actions Exposed Corruption Among International Sports Officials
Putin: IOC's Actions Exposed Corruption Among International Sports Officials
Sputnik International
By imposing these sanctions while simultaneously ignoring other similar tragic conflicts in the world, the IOC merely exposed corruption and political bias among a considerable part of international sports officials.
2026-04-22T18:00+0000
2026-04-22T18:00+0000
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By imposing these sanctions while simultaneously ignoring other similar tragic conflicts in the world, the IOC merely exposed corruption and political bias among a considerable part of international sports officials.The Russian president made these remarks at an awards ceremony held on April 22 in Kremlin for Russian boxers and mixed martial arts athletes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251115/iocs-double-standards-trample-principle-of-sport-above-politics--russian-ministry-1123118650.html
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Putin: IOC's Actions Exposed Corruption Among International Sports Officials

18:00 GMT 22.04.2026
© Sputnik / Kristina Solovyova / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin meets athletes and Boxing Federation of Russia's representatives. April 22, 2026
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets athletes and Boxing Federation of Russia's representatives. April 22, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.04.2026
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The selective sanctions against Russian athletes were enacted under a pretext of condemning Russia’s attempts to protect its interests and citizens amid the Ukrainian conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out.
By imposing these sanctions while simultaneously ignoring other similar tragic conflicts in the world, the IOC merely exposed corruption and political bias among a considerable part of international sports officials.
The Russian president made these remarks at an awards ceremony held on April 22 in Kremlin for Russian boxers and mixed martial arts athletes.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2025
World
IOC’s Double Standards Trample Principle of 'Sport Above Politics' – Russian Ministry
15 November 2025, 13:04 GMT
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