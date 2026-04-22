https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/putin-iocs-actions-exposed-corruption-among-international-sports-officials-1124026782.html
Putin: IOC's Actions Exposed Corruption Among International Sports Officials
Putin: IOC's Actions Exposed Corruption Among International Sports Officials
Sputnik International
By imposing these sanctions while simultaneously ignoring other similar tragic conflicts in the world, the IOC merely exposed corruption and political bias among a considerable part of international sports officials.
2026-04-22T18:00+0000
2026-04-22T18:00+0000
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By imposing these sanctions while simultaneously ignoring other similar tragic conflicts in the world, the IOC merely exposed corruption and political bias among a considerable part of international sports officials.The Russian president made these remarks at an awards ceremony held on April 22 in Kremlin for Russian boxers and mixed martial arts athletes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251115/iocs-double-standards-trample-principle-of-sport-above-politics--russian-ministry-1123118650.html
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russia, vladimir putin, international olympic committee (ioc), sanctions
russia, vladimir putin, international olympic committee (ioc), sanctions
Putin: IOC's Actions Exposed Corruption Among International Sports Officials
The selective sanctions against Russian athletes were enacted under a pretext of condemning Russia’s attempts to protect its interests and citizens amid the Ukrainian conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out.
By imposing these sanctions while simultaneously ignoring other similar tragic conflicts in the world, the IOC merely exposed corruption and political bias among a considerable part of international sports officials.
The Russian president made these remarks at an awards ceremony held on April 22 in Kremlin for Russian boxers and mixed martial arts athletes.
15 November 2025, 13:04 GMT