https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/putin-iocs-actions-exposed-corruption-among-international-sports-officials-1124026782.html

Putin: IOC's Actions Exposed Corruption Among International Sports Officials

Putin: IOC's Actions Exposed Corruption Among International Sports Officials

Sputnik International

By imposing these sanctions while simultaneously ignoring other similar tragic conflicts in the world, the IOC merely exposed corruption and political bias among a considerable part of international sports officials.

2026-04-22T18:00+0000

2026-04-22T18:00+0000

2026-04-22T18:00+0000

world

russia

vladimir putin

international olympic committee (ioc)

sanctions

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/16/1124026618_72:0:3322:1828_1920x0_80_0_0_cb6ce58db86b6ceaab4b98e1013db92e.jpg

By imposing these sanctions while simultaneously ignoring other similar tragic conflicts in the world, the IOC merely exposed corruption and political bias among a considerable part of international sports officials.The Russian president made these remarks at an awards ceremony held on April 22 in Kremlin for Russian boxers and mixed martial arts athletes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251115/iocs-double-standards-trample-principle-of-sport-above-politics--russian-ministry-1123118650.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, vladimir putin, international olympic committee (ioc), sanctions