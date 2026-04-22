https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/putin-russia-provides-full-assistance-to-africa-to-ensure-biological-security-1124023202.html

Putin: Russia Provides Full Assistance to Africa to Ensure Biological Security

Putin: Russia Provides Full Assistance to Africa to Ensure Biological Security

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated in his greeting to participants and guests of the second Russian-African international conference on combating infectious diseases that relevant Russian agencies are providing full assistance to their African counterparts in ensuring biological security.

2026-04-22T09:50+0000

2026-04-22T09:50+0000

2026-04-22T09:50+0000

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"Russian specialized agencies are providing comprehensive support to African counterparts in ensuring biological security. A network of mobile anti-epidemic laboratories is being established on the continent, which already includes 20 modern scientific and technological complexes provided by the Russian side," Putin said in the message.Putin noted that recent ties between Russia and African countries in the fight against dangerous infections have been developing very dynamically.The Russian leader emphasized that hundreds of African students and specialists are currently undergoing training at Russian universities and research centers, and that in 2025, the first joint Russian-African drills of rapid response teams for sanitary and epidemiological emergencies took place in Ethiopia.He expressed confidence that the conference participants will hold substantive discussions, exchange experiences, and be able to outline new forms and areas of cooperation to protect the health of the people of the African continent.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250525/joint-efforts-to-promote-growth-of-russian-african-ties---putin-1122125151.html

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vladimir putin, russia, ethiopia