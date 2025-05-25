Putin: Russia-Africa Partnership Key to Building Just Multipolar World

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250525/joint-efforts-to-promote-growth-of-russian-african-ties---putin-1122125151.html
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday in his congratulatory message to African leaders that joint efforts will ensure the development of Russian-African ties in the interests of a multipolar world order.
"Dear Ladies and Gentlemen! Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of Africa Day... I am sure that by joint efforts we will further enhance multifaceted Russian-African ties for the benefit of our nations and in the interests of a just and democratic multipolar world order," Putin said. This year is marked by anniversaries, such as the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and the establishment of the UN, as well as the 65 years since the UN Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples was adopted. The defeat of Nazism and the collapse of the system of colonialism were the most important events of the 20th century, providing an opportunity for free, peaceful development for all mankind, Putin added. Over the past decades, the independent States of Africa have become respected members of the international community and achieved recognized success in the economic and social spheres. Additionally, the multilateral cooperation established within the framework of the African Union and a number of subregional structures contributes to the consolidation of security and stability on the continent, the Russian president said. "Our country has always been in favor of expanding traditionally friendly relations with African partners. This could be fully demonstrated by the Russia-Africa summits held in 2019 and 2023, which allowed us to determine new areas of cooperation and facilitated the coordination of efforts in international affairs," Putin also said. Putin said in his congratulatory message to African leaders that the next Russia-Africa Partnership Forum conference is planned to be held before the end of 2025 in one of the African countries. "The new dialogue format, the ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum, provides great results. The next meeting is scheduled to be held before the end of the year in one of the African countries," Putin said.
07:21 GMT 25.05.2025 (Updated: 09:25 GMT 25.05.2025)
"Dear Ladies and Gentlemen! Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of Africa Day... I am sure that by joint efforts we will further enhance multifaceted Russian-African ties for the benefit of our nations and in the interests of a just and democratic multipolar world order," Putin said.
This year is marked by anniversaries, such as the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and the establishment of the UN, as well as the 65 years since the UN Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples was adopted. The defeat of Nazism and the collapse of the system of colonialism were the most important events of the 20th century, providing an opportunity for free, peaceful development for all mankind, Putin added.
Over the past decades, the independent States of Africa have become respected members of the international community and achieved recognized success in the economic and social spheres. Additionally, the multilateral cooperation established within the framework of the African Union and a number of subregional structures contributes to the consolidation of security and stability on the continent, the Russian president said.
"Our country has always been in favor of expanding traditionally friendly relations with African partners. This could be fully demonstrated by the Russia-Africa summits held in 2019 and 2023, which allowed us to determine new areas of cooperation and facilitated the coordination of efforts in international affairs," Putin also said.
Putin said in his congratulatory message to African leaders that the next Russia-Africa Partnership Forum
conference is planned to be held before the end of 2025 in one of the African countries.
"The new dialogue format, the ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum, provides great results. The next meeting is scheduled to be held before the end of the year in one of the African countries," Putin said.