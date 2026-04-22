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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/russian-forces-gain-1700-square-kilometers-in-special-military-operation-zone-since-2026-1124024057.html
Russian Forces Gain 1,700 Square Kilometers in Special Military Operation Zone Since 2026
Russian Forces Gain 1,700 Square Kilometers in Special Military Operation Zone Since 2026
Sputnik International
The Russian Armed Forces have completed the liberation of the Lugansk People's Republic.
2026-04-22T11:20+0000
2026-04-22T11:20+0000
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A total of 80 settlements have been freed. In March and April alone, the Russian army emancipated 34 settlements and approximately 700 square kilometers of territory, making major advances in the Kherson, Zaporozhye, and Donetsk regions.Yesterday, the Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Grishino in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the settlement of Veterinarnoye in the Kharkov region, strengthening their forward positions along the contact line.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/russian-forces-hit-ukrainian-missiles-and-drones-black-sea-fleet-strikes-energy-and-port-facilities-1124024197.html
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Russian Forces Gain 1,700 Square Kilometers in Special Military Operation Zone Since 2026

11:20 GMT 22.04.2026
© SputnikRussian Forces Gain 1,700 Square Kilometers in Special Military Operation Zone Since 2026
Russian Forces Gain 1,700 Square Kilometers in Special Military Operation Zone Since 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.04.2026
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The Russian Armed Forces have completed the liberation of the Lugansk People's Republic.
Russian Forces Gain 1,700 Square Kilometers in Special Military Operation Zone Since 2026 - Sputnik International
Russian Forces Gain 1,700 Square Kilometers in Special Military Operation Zone Since 2026 - Sputnik International
A total of 80 settlements have been freed.
In March and April alone, the Russian army emancipated 34 settlements and approximately 700 square kilometers of territory, making major advances in the Kherson, Zaporozhye, and Donetsk regions.
Russian servicemen fire a 2S7 Malka self-propelled howitzer towards Ukrainian positions near Krasnoarmeisk - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.04.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Vaporize Ukrainian Weapons as Black Sea Fleet Hammers Energy and Port Hubs
11:19 GMT
Yesterday, the Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Grishino in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the settlement of Veterinarnoye in the Kharkov region, strengthening their forward positions along the contact line.
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