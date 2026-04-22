https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/russian-forces-hit-ukrainian-missiles-and-drones-black-sea-fleet-strikes-energy-and-port-facilities-1124024197.html

Russian Forces Vaporize Ukrainian Weapons as Black Sea Fleet Hammers Energy and Port Hubs

Russian Forces Vaporize Ukrainian Weapons as Black Sea Fleet Hammers Energy and Port Hubs

Sputnik International

Russian air defense systems shot down a guided aerial bomb, three HIMARS rockets and 368 Ukrainian drones, and Russian Black Sea Fleet forces destroyed a Ukrainian unmanned boat in the Black Sea, as well as attacked Ukrainian energy, transport and port infrastructure facilities, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

2026-04-22T11:19+0000

2026-04-22T11:19+0000

2026-04-22T11:44+0000

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"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces, and the artillery of Russian military troop contingents smashed Ukrainian energy, transport, and port infrastructure facilities used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, storage and preparation sites for long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries across 131 areas," the ministry reported.The successful intercepts and strikes have significantly eroded Ukraine's operational capabilities, allowing Russian forces to strengthen defensive lines and seize more advantageous forward positions.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260421/russian-forces-liberate-grishino-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic---mod-1124018316.html

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