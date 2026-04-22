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Russian Forces Vaporize Ukrainian Weapons as Black Sea Fleet Hammers Energy and Port Hubs
Russian Forces Vaporize Ukrainian Weapons as Black Sea Fleet Hammers Energy and Port Hubs
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Russian air defense systems shot down a guided aerial bomb, three HIMARS rockets and 368 Ukrainian drones, and Russian Black Sea Fleet forces destroyed a Ukrainian unmanned boat in the Black Sea, as well as attacked Ukrainian energy, transport and port infrastructure facilities, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
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"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces, and the artillery of Russian military troop contingents smashed Ukrainian energy, transport, and port infrastructure facilities used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, storage and preparation sites for long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries across 131 areas," the ministry reported.The successful intercepts and strikes have significantly eroded Ukraine's operational capabilities, allowing Russian forces to strengthen defensive lines and seize more advantageous forward positions.
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Russian Forces Vaporize Ukrainian Weapons as Black Sea Fleet Hammers Energy and Port Hubs

11:19 GMT 22.04.2026 (Updated: 11:44 GMT 22.04.2026)
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen fire a 2S7 Malka self-propelled howitzer towards Ukrainian positions near Krasnoarmeisk
Russian servicemen fire a 2S7 Malka self-propelled howitzer towards Ukrainian positions near Krasnoarmeisk - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.04.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense systems downed a guided aerial bomb, three HIMARS rockets, and 368 Ukrainian drones, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday. Additionally, the Russian Black Sea Fleet took out a Ukrainian unmanned boat in the Black Sea and struck Ukrainian energy, transport, and port infrastructure facilities.
"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces, and the artillery of Russian military troop contingents smashed Ukrainian energy, transport, and port infrastructure facilities used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, storage and preparation sites for long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries across 131 areas," the ministry reported.
Ukraine lost over 325 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup, over 200 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by Russia's Sever battlegroup, and up to 230 by the Vostok battlegroup
Russia's Zapad battlegroup neutralized up to 300 Ukrainian soldiers, the Yug battlegroup wiped out as many as 135 soldiers, and the Dnepr battlegroup destroyed up to 30 soldiers
The successful intercepts and strikes have significantly eroded Ukraine's operational capabilities, allowing Russian forces to strengthen defensive lines and seize more advantageous forward positions.
Combat operations of the 2S7M Malka self-propelled artillery unit - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Liberate Grishino Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic - MoD
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