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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260421/russian-forces-liberate-grishino-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic---mod-1124018316.html
Russian Forces Liberate Grishino Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic - MoD
Russian Forces Liberate Grishino Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Grishino in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2026-04-21T10:15+0000
2026-04-21T10:15+0000
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"Battlegroup Tsentr have actively liberated the Grishino settlement of the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement. Additionally, Russian troops have taken control over the settlement of Veterinarnoye in the Kharkov region, the statement added.Ukraine lost over 340 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to over 190 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, up to 75 by Battlegroup Vostok, up to 195 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 195 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 55 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.A total of 13 guided aerial bombs, three HIMARS missiles and some 434 UAVs of the Ukrainian armed forces have been shot down by Russian air defense systems, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260421/russian-troops-finalize-lugansk-peoples-republic-liberation-advance-on-all-fronts--gerasimov-1124017463.html
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Russian Forces Liberate Grishino Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic - MoD

10:15 GMT 21.04.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav KrasilnikovCombat operations of the 2S7M Malka self-propelled artillery unit
Combat operations of the 2S7M Malka self-propelled artillery unit - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Grishino in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Battlegroup Tsentr have actively liberated the Grishino settlement of the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.
Additionally, Russian troops have taken control over the settlement of Veterinarnoye in the Kharkov region, the statement added.
Ukraine lost over 340 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 340 military personnel, an armored fighting vehicle, a pickup truck and a field artillery cannon," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to over 190 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, up to 75 by Battlegroup Vostok, up to 195 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 195 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 55 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.
A total of 13 guided aerial bombs, three HIMARS missiles and some 434 UAVs of the Ukrainian armed forces have been shot down by Russian air defense systems, the ministry added.
A Russian serviceman from the Yug (South) battlegroup. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Troops Finalize Lugansk People’s Republic Liberation, Advance on All Fronts – Gerasimov
06:48 GMT
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