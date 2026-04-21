https://sputnikglobe.com/20260421/russian-forces-liberate-grishino-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic---mod-1124018316.html

Russian Forces Liberate Grishino Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic - MoD

Russian Forces Liberate Grishino Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic - MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Grishino in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

2026-04-21T10:15+0000

2026-04-21T10:15+0000

2026-04-21T10:15+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

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high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)

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"Battlegroup Tsentr have actively liberated the Grishino settlement of the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement. Additionally, Russian troops have taken control over the settlement of Veterinarnoye in the Kharkov region, the statement added.Ukraine lost over 340 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to over 190 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, up to 75 by Battlegroup Vostok, up to 195 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 195 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 55 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.A total of 13 guided aerial bombs, three HIMARS missiles and some 434 UAVs of the Ukrainian armed forces have been shot down by Russian air defense systems, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260421/russian-troops-finalize-lugansk-peoples-republic-liberation-advance-on-all-fronts--gerasimov-1124017463.html

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